 »   »   » When Anita Hassanandani’s Fan Compared Her To Katrina Kaif!

A Fan Compares Anita & Katrina!

The actress had shared a goodnight selfie on her Instagram stories. Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif had also shared a similar selfie on her social media profile. Anita was on cloud nine as a fan pointed it out and sent her the picture (compared Anita to Bollywood diva, Katrina).

Anita Is On Cloud Nine!

Sharing the above picture Anita wrote, "Someone sent me this saying we look similar... Best compliment of 2018! If I could look 2% of what she does I'm on Cloud9 #prettiest #katrina 😍❤️ Waisseeee this pic similarity toh hai 😍🦋."

Anita In Naagin 3

On the professional front, Anita will be seen on Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. The actress' look that leaked online has gone viral and fans are eager to see Anita as the new ‘Naagin'!

Other Show Of Anita

Apparently, the actress might also be seen in Vikas Gupta's Lost Boy Productions' fictional show, Kaal Kalki. It is being said that the actress will be seen in completely different look. The show will have Nishant Singh Malkani, Rishta Likhenge Hum Nayaa actor, Rohit Suchanti and actress, Salma Agha.