 »   »   »  Who Is Deepak Kalal? Here’s All You Should Know About Rakhi Sawant’s Fiancé!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Jaitley Counters Congress Charge On GDP
-
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition To Arrive With 10GB RAM And 256GB Storage
- Top-Selling Bikes In India — October 2018
- Rupee Climbs Past 70/Dollar: Hits 3-Month High
- 5 Things You Should Never Give As Gifts
- The darkest day of my life: Mithali Raj
- Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Arrive In Jodhpur For Wedding!
- Religious Places To Visit In Alleppey
Rakhi Sawant shocked everyone by announcing her wedding with India's Got Talent contestant and Internet sensation Deepak Kalal. She shared their wedding card on Instagram. As per the invite, the duo will be getting married on December 31, 2018, at 5.55 pm in Los Angeles. The controversial queen also revealed that she has invited Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar, who had already confirmed to her that they would be attending her wedding. Post revelation, she also shared a few videos of Deepak, and said that after marriage they would be participating in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa!
Many thought she is playing a prank, but she confirmed to the leading daily that she is indeed getting married and people should take her seriously. Apparently, Deepak had proposed Rakhi and she accepted his proposal as she feels he is a good soul! Many must be wondering who Deepak Kalal is? Well, here's all you need to know about Rakhi's fiancé!
Deepak Grabs Attention With Funny Videos
Deepak is currently seen on India's Got Talent. He is known for his comic timing. Just like Rakhi Sawant, he too, is an attention seeker and has been gaining attention with his videos on social media.
He Gets Trolled For Adult Videos
Since 2011, he has been visiting the Kashmir. His social media is filled with videos on/from Kashmir. His first video was released from Kashmir. He also gets trolled for his adult videos.
Travel Blogger
Deepak's social media profile says that he is a travel blogger by profession. He is a well-known face in Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also has a hotel in Goa.
Worked As A Receptionist
He studied till 10th standard and left his studies because of his financial condition. Later, he did a short course on hotel management and worked as a receptionist at a hotel in Pune.
Denied Participating On Bigg Boss 12
The makers of Bigg Boss 12 had apparently approached Deepak for entering the show as a contestant, but he refused the offer.
Most Read - Ishqbaaz: Newcomer Roped In Opposite Nakuul Mehta; The Show To Take A Leap On This Date!