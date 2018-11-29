 »   »   »  Who Is Deepak Kalal? Here’s All You Should Know About Rakhi Sawant’s Fiancé!

Deepak Grabs Attention With Funny Videos

Deepak is currently seen on India's Got Talent. He is known for his comic timing. Just like Rakhi Sawant, he too, is an attention seeker and has been grabbing attention with his videos on social media.

He Gets Trolled For Adult Videos

Since 2011, he has been visiting the Kashmir. His social media is filled with videos on/from Kashmir. His first video was released from Kashmir. He also posts videos with his family members and gets trolled for his adult videos.

Travel Blogger

Deepak's social media profile says that he is a travel blogger by profession. He is a well-known face in Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also has a hotel in Goa.

Worked As A Receptionist

He studied till 10th standard and left his studies because of his financial condition. Later, he did a short course on hotel management and worked as a receptionist at a hotel in Pune.

Denied Participating On Bigg Boss 12

The makers of Bigg Boss 12 had apparently approached Deepak for entering the show as a contestant, but he refused the offer.