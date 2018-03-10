 »   »   » Here’s Why Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Accused A Priest Of Extortion & Sexual Harassment

Arshi Borrowed Rs 40,000 From The Priest!

According to MiD DAY report, a priest from the Sai Dham Temple in Kandivli has alleged that Arshi borrowed Rs 40,000 from him over two years ago and never returned it.

Arshi Seeks Priest’s Help!

The priest has submitted a written complaint to the Samta Nagar Police Station. Narrating the incident, the priest revealed as to how Arshi and her publicist came to his temple, back in 2015, and told him that someone stole her purse and mobile phone.

Arshi Stopped Visiting The Temple!

He adds that Arshi asked him for some money as she was going through a financial crisis and needed the money for a medical treatment. It is then the priest gave her the money. But after this incident, Arshi stopped visiting the temple and avoided his calls.

The Priest Says Arshi Was Like His Daughter!

Later, she said that she would return the money as she got her dues from the producer. But it never happened. The priest was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Arshi was like my daughter; I helped her in a time of distress, but she broke my trust. I seek the police's intervention so I can get my money back."

Arshi Accuses Priest Of Extortion & Sexual Harassment!

But, Arshi has a different story to say! She has submitted a counter-complaint, accusing the priest of sexual harassment and extortion. She has alleged that although he referred as his daughter, he would touch her inappropriately!

Arshi Doesn’t Owe Any Money To The Priest!

Arshi's publicist Flynn was quoted as saying, "The allegation is completely baseless. Arshi does not owe any money to Pandit Ramesh, he is just trying to extort her."

The Priest Is Spreading Rumours & Harassing Arshi!

"The police has not informed us of any complaint. We will soon file a complaint against Pandit Ramesh, as he is spreading rumours and harassing Arshi."