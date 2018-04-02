 »   »   » Why Kapil Sharma Deserves Another Chance?

Small Towner With Big Dreams

In a press conference, Kapil had said that he came to Meera Road in Mumbai with Rs 1200 in his pocket. He auditioned for Great Indian Laughter Challenge, but got rejected. But, he didn't give up and tried again and succeeded in his second attempt.

Won BIG & Impressed The Viewers

Kapil entered the industry when stand-up comedy on television was at a nascent stage. He became the undisputed King of Comedy by winning Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and became the winner of 6 consecutive seasons of Comedy Circus.

Kapil’s Responsibility

He was also seen on a Punjabi show called Hasde Hasande Raho on MH One channel. It was after he lost his father (police constable) to cancer in 2004, Kapil had the responsibility of getting his sister married and took his passion for theatre seriously.

Hard Work Paid Off

His hard work paid off as he won the Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The comedian had his hands full of opportunities to work on TV. Kapil not only impressed the viewers as a comedian, but had also hosted many shows/events.

Hit Jackpot With CNWK

He hit the jackpot with Colors show, Comedy Night With Kapil. Not just fans, television actors, even Bollywood celebrities were impressed with his comic timings. But, like any other actors, Kapil too, has his share of ups and downs. CNWK was shut down as he got into a war with Colors.

Kapil’s Bollywood Debut

Kapil was again back with a bang with Sony TV's show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, he also was seen preparing for his Bollywood debut, with Abbas-Mustan's Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karun. The film fared well at the box office.

Kapil’s Downfall

While he was getting ready for his second Bollywood film (Firangi), the actor-comedian grabbed headlines as he got into a major fight with his co-actors Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and others. His health too, got upset and the channel gave him a break (TKSS went off air).

Kapil Was Among Top 10 Highest Advance Tax Payers In Bollywood

It has to be recalled that during 2014-2016, Kapil Sharma was on the top position, and whatever he touched turned into gold. During 2016-2017, he was among the top 10 highest advance tax payers in Bollywood (he was in league of top Bollywood actors, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and others).

The Comedian’s Popularity

Ormax Media rated Kapil, the most popular Indian television personality in April 2016 and Forbes ranked him (in their Celebrity 100 list) at 11th position in the year 2016 and 18th in the year 2017.

Most Admired Indian Personality

He was awarded the CNN-IBN Indian of the Year 2013 (in the Entertainment category) and was ranked at the third by The Economic Times in 2015 (Most Admired Indian Personality).

After Shekar Suman, Kapil Was The First Television Host With Such Pan-India Popularity

It is said that after Shekhar Suman, Kapil was the first television host with such pan-India popularity. In fact, he was far ahead of Shekhar Suman in many ways.