 »   »   »  Why Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh Was Chosen To Play Salim In Dastaan-E-Mohabbat?

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat - Salim Anarkali was premiered on October 1, 2018. The show is produced under the banner Writers Galaxy Studios. The magnificent set is designed by none other than Bollywood's popular set designer, Omung Kumar. The show stars popular TV actors Shaheer Sheikh, who was last seen on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sonarika Bhadoria. While Shaheer will be seen playing the role of Salim, Sonarika will portray Anarkali's role.
In an interview to Tellychakkar, the casting director Adityoa Suranna revealed as to why they chose Shaheer for the role of Salim.
The Casting Director Reveals…
Adityoa was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I searched for someone with a good command of the Urdu dialect, someone with great height and physique, and someone who has some experience in action and additional skills like horse riding and sword fighting."
Salim’s Qualities
He added, "Salim needed to look like a man, so I looked for an actor who had the qualities and could fit my visions. Plus according to me, a good actor is the one who is a great listener and a learner, as the character would surely require a lot of knowledge and understanding about the character."
Shaheer Was The Best Choice For This Character!
The casting director further said, "Shaheer was the best choice for this character, and the story of Salim and Anarkali is coming on the television for the first time, so we could not take a risk on anything. From sets to actors to costumes, we have put in the best to make this show."
Why Shaheer Was Chosen For Salim’s Role?
He further added, "Shaheer definitely has all the qualities required to portray this character, and he does his homework, which is seen when he performs the scenes on set. The response we received for the promo is overwhelming, which makes me feel happy that the casting has been on point. I hope I get opportunities in the future as well to cast for such epic shows."
For the role of Salim's mother, Barkha Sengupta was approached. But since she refused to play the role, Gurdeep Kohli was roped in to play Shaheer's on-screen mother.
