 »   »   » Why Mishal Raheja Chose Kumkum Bhagya Over Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?

Ishq Ka Rang actor, Mishal Raheja is all set to return on television screen with Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi rockstar, King Singh on the show.

But, did you know that the actor was also offered the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9? On why he rejected the reality show, he told the leading daily, "It is not that I was not keen on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, but acting is my first love so I said yes to Kumkum Bhagya."

He further added, "I feel very happy when I am acting and no other feeling can replace it. Also the character offered to me was so interesting that it tempted me to accept it and I grabbed the opportunity with both the hands."

Mishal is excited to be part of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Apparently, he will be seen challenging rockstar Abhi, and thus becomes his biggest rival.

Regarding his entry on the show, he told an entertainment portal, "It feels great to be a part of a hugely successful Balaji Production like Kumkum Bhagya. I love the atmosphere on the sets; the adrenalin rush is incomparable!"

It is said that the show will take a 7-year leap. Post leap, the lead actress of the show, Sriti Jha will also be seen in a new avatar. Recently, the actor shot for the promo and the pictures of the promo shoot were doing the rounds on social media. It is also being said that the actors might shoot for the show abroad.

On the other hand, there are reports that Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Arshi Khan, actor-host Karan Tacker, Kala Teka actress Daljeet Kaur, Comedian Balraj Syal and FIR actress, Kavita Kaushik have been approached for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

While Kavita Kaushik had clarified that she hasn't been approached for the reality show, the other actors haven't yet confirmed about their participation on the show.

