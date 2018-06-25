English
 Why Didn't Surveen Chawla Attend Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Wedding?

Why Didn’t Surveen Chawla Attend Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Wedding?

    Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding was held on June 21, 2018 at Woodville palace, in Shimla. The pre-wedding functions - mehendi, haldi and ring/sangeet ceremonies were held on June 19 and 20. The wedding was a close-knit affair, with just family members, relatives and close friends in attendance. The couple's friends - Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala, Sristhy Rode, Karan V Grover, Sharad and Keerti Kelkar, Ghazala Shaikh attended the wedding. But, Rubina's bestie, Surveen Chawla was missing from the wedding.

    Surveen reveals as to why she didn't attend Rubina's wedding and how she is planning to make up for it!

    Rubina Is Extremely Annoyed With Surveen

    Surveen told Spotboye, "Yes, Rubina is extremely annoyed with me. I don't know how I will make up for it but I will definitely do something special, maybe be the first guest at her Mumbai's reception party."

    Why Didn’t Surveen Attend Her Bestie’s Wedding?

    The actress further added, "Work kept me away and it was a very last moment thing because of which I could not make it to Shimla. But yes, I am really happy for them and wish them a great married life."

    Rubina Was Looking Dreamy & Gorgeous In Her Wedding Attire

    When asked whether she checked Rubina and Abhinav's wedding pictures that are all over the social media, the actress told the entertainment portal, "Yes, I saw it and Rubina was looking dreamy and gorgeous in her wedding attire. I was constantly messaging our gang of friends yesterday, saying that the two are looking lovely together and I am missing all the fun."

    How Will Surveen Make It Up To Rubina?

    When asked as to how she will make it up to Rubina (whether she would gift something special), Surveen said, "Knowing her, the biggest gift would have been me landing in Shimla and attending the wedding."

    Surveen Will Eventually Figure Out What She Really Wants To Give To Her Bestie!

    Surveen further added, "But right now, I have not given a thought. Since there are still a few days for them to be back, I will sit aaram se and figure out what I really want to give."

    Rubinav Wedding

    Post wedding, the actress shared the picture of the couple on Instagram and wished them, "The union of two people,two lives,two hearts and two souls..💞Now becoming one 💝Wish u both the Happiest Married life...❤️💐 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 ...Celebrate ur togetherness every single moment of every single day...Togetherness forever 😘🤗 #marriedlife #justmarried #togetherness #rubiabhikishaadi." - (sic)

