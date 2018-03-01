 »   »   » Will Hina Khan Sort Out Differences With Rajan Shahi & Shilpa Shinde?

What Did Hina Learn From Bigg Boss?

While talking to BT, Hina Khan revealed that she has learnt to value relationship more after her Bigg Boss stint. The actress added that she would apologise to her dear ones, with whom she fought over petty issues!

Will She Sort Out Differences With Rajan Shahi?

When asked whether she would sort out differences with Rajan Shahi, she asks, "Main Rajanji se kab baat nahi karna chah rahi thi?"

Hina Says She Will Never Forget Rajan Shahi

She adds, "Even if I bag the biggest award, he will be the first one I will go up to, not my father. I will never forget him as he is the one who brought me into this industry and believed in me."

Hina & Rajan Shahi

For the uninitiated, Hina had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show with which she was associated for eight long years. Rajan Shahi (producer of YRKKH) had given a few statements after Hina quit, which had hurt the actress.

Will She Mend Her Relationship With Shilpa Shinde?

When asked whether she will mend her relationship with Shilpa, the actress said, "If I have to work with Shilpa, I will be okay. I am very professional, I can work with my enemies, too. My habit of forgetting everything is a good quality. Also, none of the contestants are my enemies."

What Will Hina Do If She Bumps Into Shilpa?

"Shilpa and I are different people and so is our approach towards life. I won't be judgmental by saying whose is good or bad. If I bump into her, I am definitely going to say hello to her, hug her and ask how she is doing."

Hina & Rocky

Hina also talked about her relationship with Rocky. It has to be recalled that Hina and Rocky, has always guarded their relationship. But they confessed their love in the Bigg Boss 11 (Rocky had entered the house during a special task). Hina adds that it (the proposal) wasn't planned.

When Will Hina Khan Get Married?

Regarding marriage, the actress says that she will get married only after a couple of years. When asked whether she has learnt cooking, the actress adds that she hasn't learnt it yet as it doesn't interest her. She adds, "Shaadi ho jaayegi toh kar loongi."