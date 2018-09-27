 »   »   »  Will Sunil Grover Work With Kapil Sharma In Future? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight controversy is known to all. Post the fight, Sunil quit Kapil's show. Both of them vanished from small screens for some time. Sunil was seen doing live shows and Kapil started a new show without Sunil! Initially, both the actors refused to comment about each other, or the fight or controversy. Although Kapil had said that he was in touch with Sunil, who is like a brother to him, it looked like the duo has not been in good terms! A few months ago, the duo got into a war of words on Twitter.

When asked whether Sunil has moved on from the entire incident (mid-air fight), he told Pinkvilla, "We have done a beautiful show together and we made so many people laugh together. I feel gratitude towards the stage. Currently, I am busy with shooting for films and about the future, I can't say anything."

Sunil has always maintained the same, whenever he was asked about Kapil! It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Sunil revealed that he is currently busy with film commitments and he won't be free until 2019. When a leading daily asked if there is any chance we might get to see him and Kapil back together on the small screen, he had said, "It's not possible with my current schedule. I'm not saying I won't do TV, it's just that my dates are with Bharat till January so I can't do regular TV shows for now."

Clearly, it can be seen that although he had said he might be seen on television, he refused to talk about working with Kapil!

