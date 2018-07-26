 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1500 Episodes Celebration: Divyanka, Karan, Anita, Ekta & Others Party Hard!

Celebrating Mohabbatein

Divyanka shared a picture and wrote, "#CelebratingMohabbatein. Thank you @starplus and @balajitelefilmslimited for such beautiful memories! #1500Episodes of #YehHaiMohabbatein. Outfit 👗Zeba_byparul. Earrings & ring 💍 @orrajewellery. Styling 💁♀️ @Nidasshah. Make up, Hair 💄💇♀️ @manoj.regina. Photo courtesy📸 @viralbhayani." - (sic)

Divyanka Dances Her Heart Out!

She was also seen dancing her heart out during the celebrating. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "The #DholWalas just wouldn't stop!!!🤦♀️😄 #1500EpidodeCelebration #YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)

Ekta & Divyanka

Ekta shared a picture snapped with Divyanka aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohababtein and wrote, "1500 episodes of Ishima ! Thankuuuu @starplus @sandiipsikcand @sonalijaffar @tanusridgupta @chloejferns @ritz2101 #ritu #shadab @ketansgupta." - (sic)

Pillars Of YHM!

Posting another picture snapped with Anita and Karan Patel, the producer wrote, "Love em !!! @karan9198 @anitahassanandani r d pillars too of yhm #yhm." - (sic)

Anita & Karan

Anita, who plays the role of Shagun on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was also present at the party. She looked gorgeous in a white outfit. The actress shared a few pictures and videos from the party. She captioned the picture snapped with Karan as '@karan9198 #Friendsforlife". - (sic)

Anita With Ekta

She also shared a picture snapped with the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "My baby @ektaravikapoor and the cutest @chloeferns." - (sic)

Krishna Mukherjee & Aditi Bhatia Having Fun

Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Aliya on the show, shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram story. The actress looked stunning in a black outfit. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "Clever as the devil and twice as pretty🖤." - (sic)

Selfie Time!

Both Krishna and Aditi were seen singing and dancing with their co-actors. Aditi too, shared a few pictures and vidoes on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, Aditi can be seen posing with Divyanka, Ekta and Krishna for a selfie.

The YHM Team Partying Together!

While Avantika looked stunning in a yellow dress, Vidisha Srivastava looked beautiful in a black outfit. Both actresses shared a few pictures and videos from the party on their Instagram stories.

Neena Kulkarni With The YHM Team

Neena Kulkarni, who plays the role of Mrs Iyer on the show, posted a collage and wrote, "5 years and 1500 +episodes of #yehhaimohabbatein..celebration🎉🎊 ❤️"- (sic)

Ruhi With Her Ishima!

Ruhi shared a collage with her Ishima aka Divyanka and wrote, "Someone just said to me, omg you have grown up in your show and I said yes I have grown up with Yeh hai Mohabbatein! Celebrating 1500+ episodes of YHM. From a five yr old me to a 10yr lil grown me. Cheers to this journey called Yhm." - (sic)

Ruhi With The YHM Team

Ruhi looked cute in a green outfit at the party. She shared a collage and wrote, "1500+ episodes celebrations 🎉 Yeh hain Mohabbatein. @ektaravikapoor @ketansgupta @sandiipsikcand." - (sic)