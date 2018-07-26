 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1500 Episodes Celebration: Divyanka, Karan, Anita, Ekta & Others Party Hard!

Related Articles
Recently, Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completed 1500 episodes. The makers of the show had organised a grand bash last night (July 25, 2018) at the JW Marriott, Juhu. The entire cast was present at the party. Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia, Avantika Hundal, Krishna Mukherjee, Anita Hassanandani, Ruhanika Dhawan, Neena Kulkarni and others graced the grand party. From singing and dancing their heart out to posing for the adorable pictures, the success bash was surely one hell of a night to remember for the team.
While Divyanka slayed on the red carpet in a green-coloured cowl dress, Karan was seen dressed casually in denims and a red leather jacket! Take a look at the pictures below.
Celebrating Mohabbatein
Divyanka shared a picture and wrote, "#CelebratingMohabbatein. Thank you @starplus and @balajitelefilmslimited for such beautiful memories! #1500Episodes of #YehHaiMohabbatein. Outfit 👗Zeba_byparul. Earrings & ring 💍 @orrajewellery. Styling 💁♀️ @Nidasshah. Make up, Hair 💄💇♀️ @manoj.regina. Photo courtesy📸 @viralbhayani." - (sic)
Divyanka Dances Her Heart Out!
She was also seen dancing her heart out during the celebrating. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "The #DholWalas just wouldn't stop!!!🤦♀️😄 #1500EpidodeCelebration #YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)
Ekta & Divyanka
Ekta shared a picture snapped with Divyanka aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohababtein and wrote, "1500 episodes of Ishima ! Thankuuuu @starplus @sandiipsikcand @sonalijaffar @tanusridgupta @chloejferns @ritz2101 #ritu #shadab @ketansgupta." - (sic)
Pillars Of YHM!
Posting another picture snapped with Anita and Karan Patel, the producer wrote, "Love em !!! @karan9198 @anitahassanandani r d pillars too of yhm #yhm." - (sic)
Anita & Karan
Anita, who plays the role of Shagun on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was also present at the party. She looked gorgeous in a white outfit. The actress shared a few pictures and videos from the party. She captioned the picture snapped with Karan as '@karan9198 #Friendsforlife". - (sic)
Anita With Ekta
She also shared a picture snapped with the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "My baby @ektaravikapoor and the cutest @chloeferns." - (sic)
Krishna Mukherjee & Aditi Bhatia Having Fun
Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Aliya on the show, shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram story. The actress looked stunning in a black outfit. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "Clever as the devil and twice as pretty🖤." - (sic)
Selfie Time!
Both Krishna and Aditi were seen singing and dancing with their co-actors. Aditi too, shared a few pictures and vidoes on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, Aditi can be seen posing with Divyanka, Ekta and Krishna for a selfie.
The YHM Team Partying Together!
While Avantika looked stunning in a yellow dress, Vidisha Srivastava looked beautiful in a black outfit. Both actresses shared a few pictures and videos from the party on their Instagram stories.
Neena Kulkarni With The YHM Team
Neena Kulkarni, who plays the role of Mrs Iyer on the show, posted a collage and wrote, "5 years and 1500 +episodes of #yehhaimohabbatein..celebration🎉🎊 ❤️"- (sic)
Ruhi With Her Ishima!
Ruhi shared a collage with her Ishima aka Divyanka and wrote, "Someone just said to me, omg you have grown up in your show and I said yes I have grown up with Yeh hai Mohabbatein! Celebrating 1500+ episodes of YHM. From a five yr old me to a 10yr lil grown me. Cheers to this journey called Yhm." - (sic)
Ruhi With The YHM Team
Ruhi looked cute in a green outfit at the party. She shared a collage and wrote, "1500+ episodes celebrations 🎉 Yeh hain Mohabbatein. @ektaravikapoor @ketansgupta @sandiipsikcand." - (sic)
