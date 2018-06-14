 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Completes 1500 Episodes, The Team Thanks Fans For Their Love

Related Articles
Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has received a lot of love from fans since the beginning. Ishita and Raman's love story is loved by the viewers. Of late, the show received flak from the fans as they didn't like the Raman's hatred towards Ishita! But, looks like there is no stopping!
Recently, the show completed 1500 episodes. The lead actors of the show, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Krishna Mukherjee and others took to social media to thank fans for their love and support.
YHM Fans’ Love For The Team
Fans had sent lots of love (gifts) to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team as the show completed 1500 episodes. Divyanka shared a picture of gifts and letters on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Lucky us! So much love for 1500 episodes!" - (sic)
Fans Send Cake To YHM Team
YHM fans also sent a cake to the team. Divyanka shared a video in which the team was seen celebrating the occasion. She also shared the picture of cake that had 'Congratulations For 1500 episodes For YHM' written on it. The actress captioned the picture, "I was too hungry! I ate #YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)
Karan Thanks Fans For Their Love
Karan Patel wrote, "A #Heartfelt #ThankYou to each one of our #Fans out there who have loved and nurtured our show #YehHaiMohobbatein and have made it possible for us to #Achieve this #Milestone ...! #WeAreWeBecauseYouAreYou #ThankYou 🙏🙏❤️❤️🙏🙏(sorry if i forgot to tag anyone)😘" - (sic)
Nakuul Mehta Recalls How Excited Karan Was About Doing Fiction!
Nakuul commented on Karan's post, "This is MASSIVE brotherman! I remember a few years ago at a party you sharing about starting this new show on Star and how excited you were about doing fiction again. This is a landmark. Higher & stronger from here 💪 @karan9198." - (sic)
‘Kabhi Kam Na Hongi Yeh Chaahatein’
Karan further shared a picture in which the YHM actors/team names were written. The actor wrote, "Kabhi kam na hongi yeh chaahatein .....Pal Pal badhe, YEH HAI MOHOBBATEIN ❤️"- (sic)
Krishna Mukherjee
Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Aliya, also shared a group picture and wrote, "Congratulations YHM family for completing 1500 episodes❤️❤️❤️"- (sic)
Neena Kulkarni
Neena wrote, "1500 episodes of #yehhaimohabbatein❤️. We have come a long way from this pic taken at the launch 5 years ago. Thank you for the love❤️🙏🏼 To many more! #yhm #yhmfamily #starplus #balajitelefilms." - (sic). Kushal Kapoor also shared the same picture and wrote, "1500 episodes complete....thanks to all." - (sic)
