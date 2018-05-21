 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Abhishek Verma Aka Adi Bids Goodbye, This Actress Will Replace Mrs Bhalla

Ishita Shoots Adi

In the latest promo, we saw Ishita holding a gun and threatening Adi to leave Roshini alone! But since Adi doesn't leave her, he gets shot! It is said that Ishita will be sent to jail. Post leap, Ishita and Raman part ways!

Abhishek Verma Thanks Fans

While Abhishek didn't confirm officially about his exit, he took to social media to thank fans for their love and support. He was bashed by a few YHM fans, as he was seen in negative role, while Anita (Shagun) supported him! She asked him to ignore negative comments as he is doing a fab job!

Abhishek Writes

"Actors are some of the most courageous people. 🙂🙃 With every scene we stretch ourselves emotionally and physically too, risking criticism and judgement. Actors are willing to give their entire lives to a moment to make it real whether its a positive emotion or a negative 😊" - (sic)

Abhishek Thanks Fans For Their Love & Appreciation

"But its NOT who we are in REAL 😊 We are fortunate as we get to portray different characters😇 some characters are good , some are bad. Just wanna say THANK YOU to all the fans for giving me so much of love and appreciation. 🙏🏻♥️♥️♥️ 🙏🏻." - (sic)

Aly Is Missing Abhishek

Aly shared a picture snapped with Abhishek and wrote, "We all miss u bro specially me in our two shots 😉but trust me something really good is waiting for u.. u r a superb actor and mind blowing person.. inshallah u will get something reallly good ❤️ All the best for ur future chote @i.m.abhishekk." - (sic)

Abhishek Too Is Missing His Team

Abhishek too, commented on Aly's post, "Miss you moree bhaiya. And thank you so much bhaiya for all the blessings. Really missing you all really." - (sic). Aly's post got positive comments on Abhishek's character! Fans didn't want his character to end.

Usha Rana To Replace Shahnaz Rizwan

On the other hand, it is known to all that Shahnaz Rizwan, who plays Raman's mother (Mrs Bhalla) has quit the show. According to the latest report, Usha Rana, who was seen in Thapki Pyar Ki, will be replacing Shahnaz.

Usha Rana As Mrs Bhalla

Usha Rana was quoted by IWMBuzz.com as saying, "It feels good to be part of this popular show. It is a very nice show, and I have followed it too to some extent. I will put in my efforts to do justice to the character. I will also work along with director and try and give my inputs to the character which will help me settle well into the character."

Usha Is Proud To Be Part Of YHM!

On getting compared to Shahnaz, the actress said, "An artist should never fear being compared, nor react to negative feedbacks. I have the confidence in me to perform well as Toshi Bhalla. I want the love of viewers. I want to entertain them. I am really proud of being part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein," said the actor."