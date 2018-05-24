 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Abhishek Verma Aka Adi Talks His Journey; Fans Upset With His Sudden Exit!

Abhishek’s Journey On YHM

When asked about his journey on the show, Abhishek told India-forums, "Adi certainly had became my identity in reality too. I can exactly remember my very first day on set and each and every bit of it. Every moment was so special for me."

'We All Were Family'

"I didn't really make friends on the sets, we were all family. A family which shared everything with each other, who spent time with each other and did crazy things altogether."

Abhishek Was Aware Of His Track

About his sudden exit, the actor said, "I was aware of my track and obviously, I was saddened with this fact but on the other side I took this as a challenge and moved on with giving my best in the last scenes too. Rumours are anyways gonna be round the corner."

Abhishek On Rumours

The actor further added, "I believe it's just people's opinion towards a thing or how they want things to happen. That's my perception and I am cool with it."

Divyanka & Abhishek

Recently, Divyanka shared a picture snapped with her on screen son Adi aka Abhishek Verma and wrote, "Accept what is. Let go what was. Believe in what will be. 😊❤️" - (sic)

Aly & Abhishek

Aly Goni too, had shared a picture snapped with Abhishek and wrote, "We all miss u bro specially me in our two shots 😉but trust me something really good is waiting for u.. u r a superb actor and mind blowing person.. inshallah u will get something reallly good ❤️ All the best for ur future chote @i.m.abhishekk." - (sic)

Fans Upset With Abhishek’s Exit

While a few fans didn't like Adi's (recent) character (as he turned negative), many of them were upset with Abhishek's exit. They felt it was an abrupt end for his character. Abhishek's exit came as a shock to his fans. In fact, there were also upset with Mrs Bhalla's replacement as well.

Fans Comments: Mohdfaheem786

"Bring adi back plz writers need to improve their story line same story ek tarha adi ko ls sakte hy vapas show main ashok ke bhai ne usku kidnap karke koi jagah chupa rakha hy uska duplicate tha jo mara aisi kuch stry banake vapas lao plz." - (sic)

Fans Want Adi Back

Little_miss_sparks: Why did he have to leave the show? I loved him... Please come back adii.. And I can't see Ishita and Raman getting separated again... - (sic)

Tripathy_swagatika@i.m.abhishekk gonno miss you in the show.....such a good actor u r....waiting to see u in a new avtarrr....😘 - (sic)

_punjabi_girl_divya

"Ups What the hell... abhishek bhaiya we all gonna miss uh soooooo much .... bhaiya plz come back don't go plz its to emotional bhai to can't see uh ... i miss uh sooo much bhaiya love uh kay god gave the biggest succes to uh in ur life.. i luv uh soo much bhaiya... god bless uh ... nd ur smile is so adorabel...." - (sic)

Harshiti & Tiyasha

Harshiti: Please please please please don't don't quite the show @i.m.abhishekk U r fantastic dear. Please please please don't quite Please please please please Come back on YHM 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 - (sic)

Tiyasha6896@i.m.abhishekk we really miss Aditya Bhalla...love your role #adi. - (sic)

Is Adi Really Dead?

There are also reports that it was not Adi but his imposter who was shot. Owing to audiences' demand his character could be back! It's Ekta's show after all!