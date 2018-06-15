 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: All Is Not Well Between Aditi Bhatia & Avantika Hundal!

All Is Not Well Between Aditi & Avantika!

The latest buzz is, all is not well between Aditi Bhatia and Avantika Hundal (who are seen as Ruhi and Mihika). A media report said, "The two ladies are not in talking terms and ignore each other on the set. In fact, the whole set is aware about this stint."

Aditi Denies The Rumour!

When Spotboye contacted the actresses, they denied the reports. Aditi was quoted by the website as saying, "I'm sitting in her lap right now. Things are not well between us! (laughs)."

‘We Are Best Of Friends’

The actress further added, "I don't know where does all this even come from. We are the best of friends. I really want to know who manufactures such rumours."

Avantika Too Denies The Rumour

Avantika also echoed the same. She told the website, "Obviously, it's a rumour. We are the best of friends."

YHM Latest Update: Romi Wants To Adopt A Baby; Mihika Shocked

Meanwhile, on the show, the viewers will witness a huge drama! As the viewers are aware, Romi (Aly Goni) is fed up of Raman and Ishita's fight and wants to live peacefully with Mihika (Avantika)! He decides to buy a house. He also takes Mihika to an orphanage.

Romi Gets Upset!

The authorities of the orphanage ask Romi to get papers of the properties that he owns so that they can file a request for the adoption. Romi gets upset as he doesn't own any property.