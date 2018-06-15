 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: All Is Not Well Between Aditi Bhatia & Avantika Hundal!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!
- Iftaar Parties On Naagin 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Other TV Shows’ Sets
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Completes 1500 Episodes, The Team Thanks Fans For Their Love
- Gold Awards 2018: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta & Others Nominated!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Huge Drama During Roshni’s Baby Shower; Ishita & Raman Worry For Her!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Colors TV & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down!
- Ekta Kapoor On YHM Trolls: I Can Take On 100 PewDiePies But Can’t Tolerate When People Get Personal!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita & Raman’s Love-Hate Story Continues; Is Aditi Bhatia Quitting The Show?
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Ishita & Raman To Get Reunited Soon, Thanks To Adi & Roshni’s Baby!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman In Trouble! Mysterious Girl Files Molestation Case Against Raman!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: After Adi, This Character To Bid Goodbye To The Show!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Aliya Tries To Kill Roshni; Raman Too, Creates Trouble!
Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been in news since a long time. The show witnessed a leap and underwent major changes. The fans were upset with the track (especially because of Raman and Ishita's major fight), and asked the makers to end the show.
Recently, the show completed 1500 episodes. The lead actors thanked fans for their love and support. The team also celebrated by cutting a cake that was sent by their fans.
All Is Not Well Between Aditi & Avantika!
The latest buzz is, all is not well between Aditi Bhatia and Avantika Hundal (who are seen as Ruhi and Mihika). A media report said, "The two ladies are not in talking terms and ignore each other on the set. In fact, the whole set is aware about this stint."
Aditi Denies The Rumour!
When Spotboye contacted the actresses, they denied the reports. Aditi was quoted by the website as saying, "I'm sitting in her lap right now. Things are not well between us! (laughs)."
‘We Are Best Of Friends’
The actress further added, "I don't know where does all this even come from. We are the best of friends. I really want to know who manufactures such rumours."
Avantika Too Denies The Rumour
Avantika also echoed the same. She told the website, "Obviously, it's a rumour. We are the best of friends."
YHM Latest Update: Romi Wants To Adopt A Baby; Mihika Shocked
Meanwhile, on the show, the viewers will witness a huge drama! As the viewers are aware, Romi (Aly Goni) is fed up of Raman and Ishita's fight and wants to live peacefully with Mihika (Avantika)! He decides to buy a house. He also takes Mihika to an orphanage.
Romi Gets Upset!
The authorities of the orphanage ask Romi to get papers of the properties that he owns so that they can file a request for the adoption. Romi gets upset as he doesn't own any property.
Iftaar Parties On Naagin 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Other TV Shows' Sets
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.