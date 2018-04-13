 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Anita Hassanandani Doesn’t Care About Criticism If The Show Gets Good Ratings!

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: MAJOR TWIST! Ishita To Attempt Suicide; Roshini Turns Negative!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka, Karan, Anita & Aly Are Having Fun With Ekta Kapoor In London!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Raman Sent To Mental Asylum; Ishita In Danger; Team To Shoot Abroad!
- When Anita Hassanandani’s Fan Compared Her To Katrina Kaif!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: MAJOR TWIST! Dulhan Swap On The Show; Ishita To Take Mihika’s Place!
- Welcome 2018! Here’s How Jennifer Winget, DiVek, Anita-Rohit, Devoleena & Others Wished Their Fans…
- INSIDE PICS: Kumkum Bhagya Completes 1000 Episodes; Ekta, Sriti, Shabbir, Leena & Others Party Hard!
- Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates Her Birthday In Thailand With Hubby Vivek; YHM Actors Shower Wishes
- INSIDE PICTURES: Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Mahi & Others Attend Bharti Singh’s Bangle Ceremony
- Ankita Bhargava, Divyanka-Vivek & Other YHM Actors Shower Karan Patel With The Sweetest B’day Wishes
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ashok Aka Sangram Singh Is TAKEN; Karan Patel, Aly Goni & Others Wish Him!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman Is With Shagun, While Ishita’s With Ashok – Shocking Changes On The Show!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Body-shaming Trolls!
Anita Hassanandani, who started off her career on television with the show, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii in 2001, has starred in movies as well. But entering the film industry hasn't stopped her from taking new shows on television.
The actress is seen playing the role of Shagun on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has been part of the show since past five years. She will be seen on Ekta Kapoor's web series Galti Se Mistech opposite Rithvik Dhanjani. She will also be seen playing a naagin on Naagin 3.
Does It Get Monotonous To Be Part Of YHM?
When asked if it gets monotonous to be part of a show for a long time, she was quoted by HT as saying, "For me, the character I portray is colourful and has a lot of shades. Therefore, it doesn't feel like I am doing the same thing. There are so many variations every time I start shooting."
Anita Doesn’t Care About Criticism If The Show Gets Ratings!
Regarding the criticism that the daily soaps get for being over-the-top and having illogical plot lines, she said, "I don't care about the criticism as long as the ratings are coming in."
“You Have To Do Small, Illogical Things”
"You can't justify (it to) everybody and please everyone. After 4-5 years (of a running show), you have to do small, illogical things. As long as they work (with the target audience), it's fine."
Which Excites Her – TV, Films Or Web?
When asked as to what excites her, television, films or the web, she told the leading daily, "As an actor, I don't mind the medium as long as I have a good part to do."
“I Didn’t Think I Would Enjoy It (Web) So Much”
"The web is very different from the other two. There's hardly any makeup. In terms of acting, it's very different from a daily soap. I didn't think I would enjoy it so much. Web is a much more evolved medium."
Anita In Naagin 3
After introducing to the first Naagin (Karishma Tanna), Ekta Kapoor recently introduced to the second Naagin, Anita. The producer shared the picture and wrote, "NAAGIN 3 welcomes @anitahassanandani as the second shape shifting snake woman! It's V FOR VENDETTA this season in INDIA'S most watched folklore supernatural franchise !!! Wait for NAAGIN 3 only on Colors!" - (sic)
Comparisons With Mouni & Adaa
The actress is excited and thrilled to be part of Naagin 3. When asked whether the comparisons with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan (who were part of two seasons of Naagin) have put pressure on her, she told Pinkvilla, "Not really because I always start off with a fresh mind. I've not gone through the way they have acted."
Anita Is Planning To Start From Scratch For Naagin 3
She further added, "I'm going to try and do my part and give my 100 percent from my end. Mouni and Adaa did a fantastic job. It makes you nervous when you are stepping into a show like Naagin but definitely, I am going with a fresh mind. I'm planning to start from the scratch and not really see too much."
WATCH! Shilpa Shinde Is Back As Angoori Bhabhi Just For Luv Tyagi!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.