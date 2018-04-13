 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Anita Hassanandani Doesn’t Care About Criticism If The Show Gets Good Ratings!

Whether She Feels Monotonous To Be Part Of YHM?

When asked if it gets monotonous to be part of a show for a long time, she was quoted by HT as saying, "For me, the character I portray is colourful and has a lot of shades. Therefore, it doesn't feel like I am doing the same thing. There are so many variations every time I start shooting."

Anita Doesn’t Care About Criticism If The Show Gets Ratings!

Regarding the criticism that the shows get for being over-the-top and having illogical plot lines, she said, "I don't care about the criticism as long as the ratings are coming in."

“You Have To Do Small, Illogical Things”

"You can't justify (it to) everybody and please everyone. After 4-5 years (of a running show), you have to do small, illogical things. As long as they work (with the target audience), it's fine."

Which Excites Her – TV, Films Or Web?

When asked as to what excites her, television, films or web, she told the leading daily, "As an actor, I don't mind the medium as long as I have a good part to do."

“I Didn’t Think I Would Enjoy It (Web) So Much”

"The web is very different from the other two. There's hardly any makeup. In terms of acting, it's very different from a daily soap. I didn't think I would enjoy it so much. Web is a much more evolved medium."

Anita In Naagin 3

After introducing to first Naagin (Karishma Tanna) Ekta Kapoor recently introduced to the second Naagin, Anita. The producer shared the picture and wrote, "NAAGIN 3 welcomes @anitahassanandani as the second shape shifting snake woman! It's V FOR VENDETTA this season in INDIA'S most watched folklore supernatural franchise !!! Wait for NAAGIN 3 only on Colors!" - (sic)

Comparisons With Mouni & Adaa

The actress is excited and thrilled to be part of Naagin 3. When asked whether the comparisons with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan (who were part of two seasons of Naagin) have put pressure on her, she told Pinkvilla, "Not really because I always start off with a fresh mind. I've not gone through the way they have acted."

Anita Is Planning To Start From The Scratch For Naagin 3

She further added, "I'm going to try and do my part and give my 100 percent from my end. Mouni and Adaa did a fantastic job. It makes you nervous when you are stepping into a show like Naagin but definitely, I am going with a fresh mind. I'm planning to start from the scratch and not really see too much."