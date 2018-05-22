 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Anita Hassanandani’s Housewarming Party: Ankita Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Related Articles
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy has a reason to rejoice as the couple are proud owners of a big house in Mumbai now. The couple is on cloud nine as they are all set to move into their new house.
Anita had also shared a few pictures of her house on her social networking account.
Anita Hassanandani’s Friends Attend Her Housewarming Party
Recently, Anita and Rohit hosted a housewarming party for her close friends. Anita's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein friends, Karan Patel, his wife, Ankita Bhargava, Neena Kulkarni, Mushtaq Shiekh and Ekta Kapoor attended the party.
All Eyes On Ankita Bhargava!
All eyes were on Karan Patel's wife, Ankita Bhargava, who recently announced about her pregnancy. The actress glowed in a pink dress and flaunted her cute baby bump. (Image Source: Instagram)
Anita & Rohit’s Housewarming Ceremony
Anita shared a picture from housewarming party and wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ #Blessed with the Best!" - (sic). Her husband, Rohit Reddy too shared a picture and wrote, "Happy people!! ❤️" - (sic)
Karan Patel Congratulates The Couple
Anita's YHM co-actor, Karan Patel shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations to the two ppl we love the mostest .... Anita & Rohit for their new love nest ... where the STUDY is the BEST ROOM in the HOUSE. #NewHouse #NewBeginings #BFFs." - (sic)
Neena Congratulates Rohit & Anita
Neena Kulkarni, who is seen as Mrs Iyer on YHM was also present at the party. The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations! Love and light in your beautiful new home😍 😇@anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa ❤️❤️#bondings #housewarming." - (sic)
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor congratulated the couple, "Not because wat a huge Palacial house u both bought ... I congratulate u ...cause together u both built it into beautiful home." - (sic)
Rohit & Anita’s Gruh-pravesh Pooja
The couple had also organised a Griha Pravesh Ganpati puja at their new home. Rohit's parents were present at the puja. Rohit shared a picture from (Gruh-pravesh) pooja ceremony and wrote, "#newbeginnings."
Anita's Friends Congratulate Her
Anita's YHM co-actress Divyanka Tripathi congratulated the couple on his post, "Congratulations! May it open doors to lot more happiness for you both❤️" - (sic)
Divyanka's husband-actor, Vivek wrote, "Congratulations guys. May this new home bring in lot of happiness and prosperity. Hugs."- (sic)
Aditi Bhatia wrote, "Congratulations. So happy for you both." - (sic)
Karishma Tanna wrote, "So so happy for u. Congratulations."- (sic)
On the work front, Anita is busy with her shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. While we see her playing Shagun on YHM, she will be seen playing (naagin) Vishakha Khanna on Colors' new show, Naagin 3.
