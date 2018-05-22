 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Anita Hassanandani’s Housewarming Party: Ankita Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Anita Hassanandani’s Friends Attend Her Housewarming Party

Recently, Anita and Rohit hosted a housewarming party for her close friends. Anita's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein friends, Karan Patel, his wife, Ankita Bhargava, Neena Kulkarni, Mushtaq Shiekh and Ekta Kapoor attended the party.

All Eyes On Ankita Bhargava!

All eyes were on Karan Patel's wife, Ankita Bhargava, who recently announced about her pregnancy. The actress glowed in a pink dress and flaunted her cute baby bump. (Image Source: Instagram)

Anita & Rohit’s Housewarming Ceremony

Anita shared a picture from housewarming party and wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ #Blessed with the Best!" - (sic). Her husband, Rohit Reddy too shared a picture and wrote, "Happy people!! ❤️" - (sic)

Karan Patel Congratulates The Couple

Anita's YHM co-actor, Karan Patel shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations to the two ppl we love the mostest .... Anita & Rohit for their new love nest ... where the STUDY is the BEST ROOM in the HOUSE. #NewHouse #NewBeginings #BFFs." - (sic)

Neena Congratulates Rohit & Anita

Neena Kulkarni, who is seen as Mrs Iyer on YHM was also present at the party. The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations! Love and light in your beautiful new home😍 😇@anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa ❤️❤️#bondings #housewarming." - (sic)

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor congratulated the couple, "Not because wat a huge Palacial house u both bought ... I congratulate u ...cause together u both built it into beautiful home." - (sic)

Rohit & Anita’s Gruh-pravesh Pooja

The couple had also organised a Griha Pravesh Ganpati puja at their new home. Rohit's parents were present at the puja. Rohit shared a picture from (Gruh-pravesh) pooja ceremony and wrote, "#newbeginnings."

Anita's Friends Congratulate Her

Anita's YHM co-actress Divyanka Tripathi congratulated the couple on his post, "Congratulations! May it open doors to lot more happiness for you both❤️" - (sic)

Divyanka's husband-actor, Vivek wrote, "Congratulations guys. May this new home bring in lot of happiness and prosperity. Hugs."- (sic)

Aditi Bhatia wrote, "Congratulations. So happy for you both." - (sic)

Karishma Tanna wrote, "So so happy for u. Congratulations."- (sic)