 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Avantika Hundal Aka Mihika Gets Threat Messages!

Avantika Enjoyed Playing Negative Role!

Talking to India Forums, the actress said, "I've played grey shades earlier. I enjoy playing any character, positive or negative as long as it challenges my potential. If I'm happy at the end of the day, that's all that matters."

‘Playing A Negative Character Was Too Much Fun’

She further added, "Playing a negative character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was too much fun, although it was temporary and all planned. Mihika is a positive character, but if she turns grey there has to be a solid reason or plan behind it."

The Actress Got Threat Messages!

Avantika also revealed that she got threat messages. She said, "I'm very elated with the feedback. There were a set of people sending me threat messages on social media platforms."

Avantika Is Elated With The Feedback

She further added, "But, there were others who understood it's all acting and very kindly appreciated my work and loved the shades I've added to Mihika's character."

Actors Get Threat Messages For Playing Negative Roles

Well, this is not the first time that any actress is getting threat messages on social media! Pavitra Punia, who was seen as Nidhi on YHM, too received threat messages for plotting against Ishita and Raman. Other (villains) actors from other shows too, keep getting abusive messages from fans on social media.

YHM Latest Update

Currently, on the show, Simmi and Param continue to plot against Ishita, Raman and their family members. Simmi wants to ruin Raman by sending him to the mental asylum and she almost gets successful in her attempt.

YHM Cast To Shoot In London!

There are also reports that the team will be flying to London to shoot an interesting sequence. It is said that apart from Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani, Abhishek Verma and Krishna Mukherjee might also travel to shoot for the sequence.