 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Avantika Hundal Aka Mihika Gets Threat Messages!

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Raman Sent To Mental Asylum; Ishita In Danger; Team To Shoot Abroad!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Simmi Hell-bent On Destroying Raman; Will Ishita Save Raman From Simmi’s Trap?
- When Anita Hassanandani’s Fan Compared Her To Katrina Kaif!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!
- Ekta Kapoor Signs A 3-SHOW DEAL With Star Plus; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Title Revealed!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aly Loses His Cool & Hurls ABUSES At Coach During Box Cricket League Match!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Bounces Back To The Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya & YHM Drop Down!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: MAJOR TWIST! Dulhan Swap On The Show; Ishita To Take Mihika’s Place!
- PRICELESS MOMENT! What Made Divyanka Tripathi Say YES To Vivek Dahiya?
- Are Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Expecting Their First Baby?
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: TOO MUCH DRAMA! Ishita Rushes To Stop Mihika & Raman’s Wedding!
- Divyanka-Vivek, Hina-Rocky, Sanaya-Mohit, Drashti & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Colours ‘Holi’
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein makers are keeping the viewers glued with unexpected twists. Recently, we saw Mihika turning negative on the show for sometime, which was a plot planned by Ishita and Mihika against Simmi and Param. While Simmi tried to use Mihika to ruin Ishita and Raman's relationship, Mihika played her trump card as she revealed that she was taking her sister Ishita's side to save IshRa's marriage!
The track was extended for some time and fans couldn't even guess that Mihika was in fact helping her sister! Here's what Avantika has to say on her experience of playing a baddie (although for a short period of time).
Avantika Enjoyed Playing Negative Role!
Talking to India Forums, the actress said, "I've played grey shades earlier. I enjoy playing any character, positive or negative as long as it challenges my potential. If I'm happy at the end of the day, that's all that matters."
‘Playing A Negative Character Was Too Much Fun’
She further added, "Playing a negative character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was too much fun, although it was temporary and all planned. Mihika is a positive character, but if she turns grey there has to be a solid reason or plan behind it."
The Actress Got Threat Messages!
Avantika also revealed that she got threat messages. She said, "I'm very elated with the feedback. There were a set of people sending me threat messages on social media platforms."
Avantika Is Elated With The Feedback
She further added, "But, there were others who understood it's all acting and very kindly appreciated my work and loved the shades I've added to Mihika's character."
Actors Get Threat Messages For Playing Negative Roles
Well, this is not the first time that any actress is getting threat messages on social media! Pavitra Punia, who was seen as Nidhi on YHM, too received threat messages for plotting against Ishita and Raman. Other (villains) actors from other shows too, keep getting abusive messages from fans on social media.
YHM Latest Update
Currently, on the show, Simmi and Param continue to plot against Ishita, Raman and their family members. Simmi wants to ruin Raman by sending him to the mental asylum and she almost gets successful in her attempt.
YHM Cast To Shoot In London!
There are also reports that the team will be flying to London to shoot an interesting sequence. It is said that apart from Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani, Abhishek Verma and Krishna Mukherjee might also travel to shoot for the sequence.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
Jennifer Winget & Sehban Azim Are Happily Single; Sehban Feels It's Better To Stick To Friendship!