 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Completes 5 Glorious Years; Team Thanks Fans; Take A Look At FIRST Promo!

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been entertaining the viewers since a long time. The whole cast have made a remarkable impact on the viewers, especially the lead actors - Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi - as Raman Bhalla and Ishita Iyer! Their love story - and the way they hold together during the toughest times, have impressed the viewers. The show recently completed five glorious years. The team celebrated the occasion on the sets of the show.
The actors took to social media to thank everyone, especially fans, who are responsible for the show's success. Don't forget to watch the very FIRST promo of the show at the end of the slider.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Team Celebrate 5 Glorious Years!
While Divyanka shared an Instagram story in which she mentioned that she was having coffee with the team during the five year completion of the show, Karan Patel shared a video thanking five most important people for the show's success.
Karan Patel Thanks Everyone
Karan thanked the producers, creative teams, channel, cast & crew and fans. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Kabhi ka na hongi yeh chaahatein, pal pal badhi "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein." - (sic)
Anita & Aly Wrote
While Anita re-shared the picture Divyanka had shared in her Instagram story, Aly Goni shared the video of YHM team and wrote, "Thank u #fiveyearsOfYhm." - (sic)
Neena Kulkarni Wishes Happy Birthday To YHM!
Neena Kulkarni shared the team's picture and wrote, "5 years and counting. United we stand. Happy birthday YHM. #yehhaimohabbatein @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus @ektakapoor @sandiipsikcand @sonalijaffar @ritu_goel_joyful @ritz2101." - (sic)
Shireen Mirza On Her YHM Journey
Shireen Mirza shared the poster of YHM and wrote a lengthy & emotional note. She wrote that 3rd December changed her life. She thanked Ekta Kapoor for making her part of the beautiful journey, and thanked Sonali and Ritu for making Simmi grow so beautifully. She also thanked fans and well-wishers for their love.
The IshRa Moments
Sandiip Sikcand shared the video of Ishita & Raman's romantic moments from the time they first met! He thanked the team, actors, technicians, writers, channel, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji telefilms for making the show happen!
View this post on Instagram
I was supposed to have posted this in the morning, but... 🤷🏼♂️ Anyway...so we complete 5 years and its the love for our show and specially ISHRA that makes all of us smile ❤️Hence, once again a big shout out to the super TEAM of Yhm, all the actors, technicians, writers, channel and @ektaravikapoor and @balajitelefilmslimited for making this happen 🙏🏻👍🏼 THANK YOU...
A post shared by Sandiip Sikcand (@sandiipsikcand) on Dec 3, 2018 at 5:11am PST
Here's the very first promo of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that will make you nostalgic!
View this post on Instagram
The very 1st promo. So real! Ishraru / Divanru Asli mohabbatein. Koi lauta do hume hamara asli yhm. ! @ektaravikapoor @starplus @karan9198 @divyankatripathidahiya @ruhaanikad #ishra #yhm #oldpromo #aslimohabbatein #ishitaramanbhalla #ramanbhalla #ruhibhalla #divanru #karanpatel #divyankatripathi #ruhanikadhawan #pillarsofyhm #jaansofyhm #yehhaimohabbatein
A post shared by sandhya.divanlover (@sandhya.divanlover) on Dec 1, 2018 at 9:09am PST
