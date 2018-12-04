 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Completes 5 Glorious Years; Team Thanks Fans; Take A Look At FIRST Promo!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Team Celebrate 5 Glorious Years!

While Divyanka shared an Instagram story in which she mentioned that she was having coffee with the team during the five year completion of the show, Karan Patel shared a video thanking five most important people for the show's success.

Karan Patel Thanks Everyone

Karan thanked the producers, creative teams, channel, cast & crew and fans. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Kabhi ka na hongi yeh chaahatein, pal pal badhi "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein." - (sic)

Anita & Aly Wrote

While Anita re-shared the picture Divyanka had shared in her Instagram story, Aly Goni shared the video of YHM team and wrote, "Thank u #fiveyearsOfYhm." - (sic)

Neena Kulkarni Wishes Happy Birthday To YHM!

Neena Kulkarni shared the team's picture and wrote, "5 years and counting. United we stand. Happy birthday YHM. #yehhaimohabbatein @balajitelefilmslimited @starplus @ektakapoor @sandiipsikcand @sonalijaffar @ritu_goel_joyful @ritz2101." - (sic)

Shireen Mirza On Her YHM Journey

Shireen Mirza shared the poster of YHM and wrote a lengthy & emotional note. She wrote that 3rd December changed her life. She thanked Ekta Kapoor for making her part of the beautiful journey, and thanked Sonali and Ritu for making Simmi grow so beautifully. She also thanked fans and well-wishers for their love.

The IshRa Moments

Sandiip Sikcand shared the video of Ishita & Raman's romantic moments from the time they first met! He thanked the team, actors, technicians, writers, channel, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji telefilms for making the show happen!