 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Sends Her Fans Into A Tizzy With ‘Baby On The Way’ Post!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make one of the most adorable couples of the television industry. The couple has a huge fan base, thanks to the shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye. The couple has also been nicknamed by their fans as DiVek.
Divyanka and Vivek have been married for about two years now. A couple of months ago, there were speculations that the couple is expecting their first baby. But the actor rubbished the rumours and revealed that they are currently focussing on their careers and are not ready for the baby yet!
#BabyOnTheWay
But recently, Divyanka's #BabyOnTheWay post on Instagram (story) sent their fans into a tizzy. In the picture, Divyanka was seen holding ice candy, while Vivek was seen with a milk bottle. Many of them thought that the couple is expecting a baby.
DiVek
While a few fans congratulated Divyanka and Vivek, thinking they are expecting their first baby, many fans expressed their wish that Divyanka and Vivek should become parents soon. One of the fans (Waliya_Husain) wrote, "Desperately waiting for our Ishima to become the real Ishima ... rather Divima ? @divyankatripathidahiya ma'am ... too cute." - (sic)
Fans’ Comments
Govindyadav1539: Waiting for your's bady Divanka mam. - (sic)
Mousaha_momo: R u pregnant #Diviyanka??? 😍 - (sic)
Jaan_pandu: Waiting for divyanka baby shower day.... 😘 😘 😘 - (sic)
Divek_fandom
Divek_fandom: Jiju now waiting for your and div di baby shower.kash 2019 jaldi aajaye.The dream of all divekian will fulfill in 2019.when we will see our baby @divyankatripathidahiya baby shower.now no more waiting.2019 we all divekian are waiting eagerly.😘😘😍😘😘😘😘😘 - (sic)
Vivek Writes
Soon Vivek took to Instagram to clarify that it's their friend's baby shower ceremony, "To the soon to be parents- Kiran and Neha.. All the very best for a hassle free pregnancy. Not long left now before your package arrives so hold on tight. Lots of love, now and always #BabyShowerBlessings by Vivek chachu 😊" - (sic)
Vivek & Divyanka’s Friend’s Baby Shower
He further wrote, "P.s added a soothing background for baby viewing! He/she can watch it on loop and increase my views and see how excited we are to have him/her in this world! 🌍" - (sic)
Divyanka With Her Friends
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress also shared a picture snapped with Vivek and her friends, and wrote, "#DesperatelyWaiting @kiranlivz and Snehal 😍😍." - (sic)
