 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Sends Her Fans Into A Tizzy With ‘Baby On The Way’ Post!

#BabyOnTheWay

But recently, Divyanka's #BabyOnTheWay post on Instagram (story) sent their fans into a tizzy. In the picture, Divyanka was seen holding ice candy, while Vivek was seen with a milk bottle. Many of them thought that the couple is expecting a baby.

DiVek

While a few fans congratulated Divyanka and Vivek, thinking they are expecting their first baby, many fans expressed their wish that Divyanka and Vivek should become parents soon. One of the fans (Waliya_Husain) wrote, "Desperately waiting for our Ishima to become the real Ishima ... rather Divima ? @divyankatripathidahiya ma'am ... too cute." - (sic)

Fans’ Comments

Govindyadav1539: Waiting for your's bady Divanka mam. - (sic)

Mousaha_momo: R u pregnant #Diviyanka??? 😍 - (sic)

Jaan_pandu: Waiting for divyanka baby shower day.... 😘 😘 😘 - (sic)

Divek_fandom

Divek_fandom: Jiju now waiting for your and div di baby shower.kash 2019 jaldi aajaye.The dream of all divekian will fulfill in 2019.when we will see our baby @divyankatripathidahiya baby shower.now no more waiting.2019 we all divekian are waiting eagerly.😘😘😍😘😘😘😘😘 - (sic)

Vivek Writes

Soon Vivek took to Instagram to clarify that it's their friend's baby shower ceremony, "To the soon to be parents- Kiran and Neha.. All the very best for a hassle free pregnancy. Not long left now before your package arrives so hold on tight. Lots of love, now and always #BabyShowerBlessings by Vivek chachu 😊" - (sic)

Vivek & Divyanka’s Friend’s Baby Shower

He further wrote, "P.s added a soothing background for baby viewing! He/she can watch it on loop and increase my views and see how excited we are to have him/her in this world! 🌍" - (sic)

Divyanka With Her Friends

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress also shared a picture snapped with Vivek and her friends, and wrote, "#DesperatelyWaiting @kiranlivz and Snehal 😍😍." - (sic)