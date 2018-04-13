 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Body-shaming Trolls!

Related Articles
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most beautiful actresses in the television industry. Recently, the actress shared a picture snapped with her husband Vivek Dahiya, and Sandip Sikcand. The actress had worn a trendy blue-coloured kurta.
But a user posted an indecent comment and tried to body sham the actress.
Divyanka Tripathi Body-shamed
A user wrote, "Always vulgar dressing of yours.Looks like you deliberately wear tight fitting clothes near your chest area.Sooo cheap and vulgar does it look.Sudar jao thoda besharam. @divyankatripathidahiya."
Divyanka Shuts Down Body-shaming Trolls
This obviously didn't go well with the actress. She replied to the body-shaming troll, "I am proud of my bosom...and no female should be ashamed of it. God has structured us in a manner for a reason. Nothing can be shameful about it. Good you raised this topic."
The Actress Gave A Perfect Reply To Body-shamers
"Humans first started covering themselves to save themselves from heat and cold not from the eyes of some perverts as those eyes didn't exist earlier."
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Adds
"Now they do- in you! Go see Ajanta Ellora and you'll see Indian Gods in their most beautiful natural forms. Every woman is a Goddess and goddesses are not defined by their scarcity or abundance of clothes but by their Karma and Power. So respect!"
First Indian TV Actress To Achieve Massive Fan Following On Instagram
Recently, Divyanka hit the 7 million mark on Instagram. With this, the actress became the first Indian TV actress to achieve such a massive fan following on Instagram.
Divyanka Hits 7 Million on Insta
She shared a picture snapped with Vivek Dahiya and captioned it, "#7MILLION." Her husband also congratulated her and shared a fun video clip of them and captioned it as, "Happy VII M love. Lots more in store!"
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
On professional front, Divyanka is busy with her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she is seen playing the role of Ishita Bhalla. Recently, the cast of the show shot an important sequence in London. This sequence has been accepted by the viewers which is evident on TRP chart. The show has got good ratings and it is in the third spot.
