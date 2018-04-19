 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Wants To Do A Film With Akshay Kumar!

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry. The actress has a huge fan base, thanks to her show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Recently, she hit the 7 Million mark on Instagram. With this, the actress became the first Indian TV actress to achieve a massive fan following on Instagram.

When asked whether she was interested in films, the actress told a leading daily that she wouldn't leave television for films, as TV has given her more than what she ever asked for.

Divyanka told the leading daily, "I've been offered films, but they usually came my way when I was already working on television. When a show is doing well, I'd rather not make an impulsive decision to leave it, even for a film. TV has given me more than I ever asked for, and I'm grateful. Any film I do has to be worth a risk.''

When asked as to with whom she would like to work in Bollywood and what type of roles she would do, the actress said, "If I get a breakthrough, I wouldn't want to do glamorous roles only. I'd want challenging roles. And why not, when I've killed a crocodile on my show (laughs)?"

She further added, "The role needs to excite me, make me nervous. Only then would it be worth it. I see myself as Akshay Kumar's heroine one day. I've loved all his films and he compliments every actress he's worked with."

On professional front, Divyanka is busy with her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she is seen playing the role of Ishita Bhalla. The team recently shot an important sequence in London. This sequence has impressed the viewers which is evident on TRP chart. The show has got good ratings and it was at the third spot, last week.

While Divyanka wants to do film with Akshay, Mouni will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film Gold. It is also said that the actress will be seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Apparently, this is the reason (busy with other projects) that Mouni is not doing Naagin 3.

