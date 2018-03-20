 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka, Karan, Anita & Aly Are Having Fun With Ekta Kapoor In London!

Divyanka & Vivek

Sharing a picture snapped with Vivek, Divyanka wrote, "✈️ PS- "I don't know what those four fingers mean in the second picture!😄 One of those moments when #PostingQuickly is more important than #PosingCorrectly!" - (sic)

DiVek

Vivek shared a picture snapped with Divyanka and wrote, "Our last escapade was hustling in the cold by walking on iced slippery roads for an authentic calzone.. #WorthIt." - (sic)

YHM Family

The producer of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor shared a selfie snapped with her team - Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee and Anita Hassanandani. Sharing the same picture, Aly wrote, "#fam ❤️" - (sic)

Ekta & Vivek Have Fun

Ekta Kapoor and Vivek Dahiya were seen having some fun. Sharing a picture, Vivek wrote, "When melancholy turned funny @ektaravikapoor 😀." - (sic)

#Bestieforever

The producer shared a picture snapped with Anita and wrote, "Thank GOD SOME friends ppl don't come with expiry dates #bestieforever #bestiefortherestie." - (sic)

Anita Living Her YRF Dream!

Anita looked beautiful in a black sari. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "Living my #YRF dream via #YHM #Saree in 1 degree Celsius #Transparent #Classic #Black #Saree #Blessed #londondreams🇬🇧." - (sic)

Anita In A Blue Dress!

Sharing another lovely picture (in which the actress was seen wearing a beautiful blue dress with a brown jacket), Anita wrote, "Clicked by @karan9198 edited by @alygoni I loveeeee these boys 😍❤️😘 LonDon Day 2." - (sic)

Anita Missing Rohit

Anita is missing her husband, Rohit Reddy majorly in her London trip! Sharing this funny picture, Anita wrote, "😂🤣😂🤣 Come soonnnnn @rohitreddygoa." - (sic)

Karan Patel Flies To London Sans Ankita!

Karan Patel posted this picture and wrote, "#YehHaiMohobbatein in #London .... like they say ... #TimeFlies ... jus a few hours more ... #JetSetGo @jetairways thankyou for your hospitality 🙏😊 LONDON here i come ✈️✈️✈️." - (sic)

Karan With His Off-screen Wives!

He shared another picture snapped with Divyanka and Anita, and wrote, "#YehHaiMohobbatein in #London .... Day 1 ... lets spread some love ppl ...!." - (sic)

Aly Goni Having Fun In London!

Aly Goni, who plays the role of shared this picture and wrote, "From 30 to 0 degree 😍 how cold it is that u can figure out from my red face 🤣🤣 #YHMinLondon." - (sic)

Charu Mehra Missed A Chance

According to Mid-day report, Charu Mehra was roped in to play a pivotal role on the show. Unfortunately, she could not fly due to visa issues. It is being said that the makers are looking for a replacement!