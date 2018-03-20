 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka, Karan, Anita & Aly Are Having Fun With Ekta Kapoor In London!

English
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors got lucky for the second time as they got an opportunity to shoot abroad! The actors had earlier been to Budapest and now the team is in London to shoot an important sequence.

The actors, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee who are already in London with the producer, Ekta Kapoor, are having a blast shooting. Have a look at the pictures.

Divyanka & Vivek

Sharing a picture snapped with Vivek, Divyanka wrote, "✈️ PS- "I don't know what those four fingers mean in the second picture!😄 One of those moments when #PostingQuickly is more important than #PosingCorrectly!" - (sic)

DiVek

Vivek shared a picture snapped with Divyanka and wrote, "Our last escapade was hustling in the cold by walking on iced slippery roads for an authentic calzone.. #WorthIt." - (sic)

YHM Family

The producer of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ekta Kapoor shared a selfie snapped with her team - Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee and Anita Hassanandani. Sharing the same picture, Aly wrote, "#fam ❤️" - (sic)

Ekta & Vivek Have Fun

Ekta Kapoor and Vivek Dahiya were seen having some fun. Sharing a picture, Vivek wrote, "When melancholy turned funny @ektaravikapoor 😀." - (sic)

#Bestieforever

The producer shared a picture snapped with Anita and wrote, "Thank GOD SOME friends ppl don't come with expiry dates #bestieforever #bestiefortherestie." - (sic)

Anita Living Her YRF Dream!

Anita looked beautiful in a black sari. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "Living my #YRF dream via #YHM #Saree in 1 degree Celsius #Transparent #Classic #Black #Saree #Blessed #londondreams🇬🇧." - (sic)

Anita In A Blue Dress!

Sharing another lovely picture (in which the actress was seen wearing a beautiful blue dress with a brown jacket), Anita wrote, "Clicked by @karan9198 edited by @alygoni I loveeeee these boys 😍❤️😘 LonDon Day 2." - (sic)

Anita Missing Rohit

Anita is missing her husband, Rohit Reddy majorly in her London trip! Sharing this funny picture, Anita wrote, "😂🤣😂🤣 Come soonnnnn @rohitreddygoa." - (sic)

Karan Patel Flies To London Sans Ankita!

Karan Patel posted this picture and wrote, "#YehHaiMohobbatein in #London .... like they say ... #TimeFlies ... jus a few hours more ... #JetSetGo @jetairways thankyou for your hospitality 🙏😊 LONDON here i come ✈️✈️✈️." - (sic)

Karan With His Off-screen Wives!

He shared another picture snapped with Divyanka and Anita, and wrote, "#YehHaiMohobbatein in #London .... Day 1 ... lets spread some love ppl ...!." - (sic)

Aly Goni Having Fun In London!

Aly Goni, who plays the role of shared this picture and wrote, "From 30 to 0 degree 😍 how cold it is that u can figure out from my red face 🤣🤣 #YHMinLondon." - (sic)

Charu Mehra Missed A Chance

According to Mid-day report, Charu Mehra was roped in to play a pivotal role on the show. Unfortunately, she could not fly due to visa issues. It is being said that the makers are looking for a replacement!

Story first published: Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 20:28 [IST]
