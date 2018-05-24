 »   »   »  Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Aly Goni Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?

Related Articles
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is one of the most awaited reality shows. With each passing day, one or the other television celebrity name is popping up, who have been approached for the show.
Recently, Ladoo actress, Avika Gor confirmed about her participation on the show. Naamkaran actor Zain Imam has also been approached for the show. Have a look at another probable list of celebrity contestants of KKK 9.
Aly Goni
Now, there are reports that Aly Goni is also participating in the stunt-based reality show. The actor is currently part of Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Aly Is Still In Talks!
Aly accepts that he has been approached for the show, but not yet confirmed! He was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I don't know from where all these reports are coming. Yes, we are in talk but nothing has been confirmed yet. The production house will give the confirmation on that."
Ridhima Pandit
If reports are to be believed Bahu Humari Rajnikant actress, Ridhima Pandit has also been approached for the show. It is also being said that the actress has signed the dotted lines!
Shweta Tiwari
Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress, Shweta Tiwari's name was also doing the rounds regarding the list of contestants of KKK 9. But the actress denied being approached for the show. She added that she wouldn't be interested in participating on the show as Reyansh is too small to stay away for long.
Naina Singh
The latest we hear is that Splitsvilla X winner, Naina Singh has been roped in as a contestant for the stunt-based reality show. There is no confirmation regarding her participation from Naina as yet!
Celebs Who Deny Being Part Of KKK 9
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya, Kavita Kaushik, Bollywood actress, Kriti Kharbanda are a few celebrities who have denied being approached for the show.
Other Contestants
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arshi Khan, Balraj Syal, Daljeet Kaur, Karan Patel, Mandana Karimi, Sreesanth, Shamita Shetty, Aditya Narayan and Jasmin Bhasin are few others who have been approached for the show. But there has been no confirmation from their end.
This season too, will be hosted by Bollywood director and producer, Rohit Shetty. The shooting of the show will begin from July and the team will be travelling to Argentina.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
