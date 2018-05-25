 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Fans Upset With The Track, Trend ‘EndYHM’, Here’s What Ekta Kapoor Has To Say

Fans Upset With The Current Track

Fans are not just disappointed that their favourite jodi parted ways, Shagun turned against Ishita, and Adi was killed, they were upset with the way Ishita was treated by Raman. They were irked as Raman in previous episode cursed/called Ishita ‘bhanj'. They took to social media and trended #EndYHM.

"Dear Balaji, Please Know why and how you started the show..! 🙄🙄🙄Just because you had a good story in hand don't keep showing us some idiotic repetitive story.! Your CVs have completely forgotten the roots of the show..! 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ #EndYHM." - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)

- K H A N -: ‏LOOOOL EVER SEEN A FANDOM WANTING TO TREND FOR THEIR OWN SHOW TO END??? WELCOME TO THE YHM FAM. 😭😂😭😂 #EndYHM. - (sic)

Mhysa: I think everyone has seen YHM at a certain point & to me this was the usp. Ruhi & her Ishimaa! What has become of YHM is honestly appalling! #EndYHM. - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)

"Can't believe RAMAN CALLED ISHITA A "BAANJ" AGAIN!!!! stop mocking infertility @creatives like STOP!!! ITS NOT OKAY TO EVER CALL OUT SOMEONES MEDICAL CONDITION WHICH HAS A UNKNON CAUSE no matter how much you hate them like LEARN PLEASE 🙏 #YHM #ENDYHM." - (sic)

"Shagun telling Ishita that she made a mistake by entrusting her kids to her is the most pitiable thing ever! She's the same lady who ran away leaving her children to die in a fire! Ishita gave them another birth you fool! They ain't yours! #EndYHM." - (sic)

Haya ❤️Div:The End YHM. We loved you but now it's too much #endyhm. @ektaravikapoor @SandiipSikcand. - (sic)

Pooh 🐻 🍯: Save these beautiful babies of mine.😭💔💔 #EndYHM. - (sic)

kya.bae: This is dead so please with all due respect #EndYHM. - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)

"Applause for people trending #EndYHM ! high time shows are given a finite life so they remain memorable rather than a pain, and for ppl laughng, asking to end thier beloved show is not a joke, fangirling is very precious, kisi k waqt pe na hans, waqt badalte waqt nai lagta !" - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)

‏"Frankly, I don't know what I will do after #YHM ends because after that we will never get #DivAn. Look at my babies, how can I afford to lose them? @ektaravikapoor #EndYHM and bring new show with DivAn. Please!" - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)

Ekta Asks Fans Who Are Trending #EndYHM To Stop Watching The show

Ekta too, took to social media to asked the fans who were trending #EndYHM. She asked them to stop watching the show and added that all stories cannot go as per viewers wish. They have to work on TV ratings!

‘All Stories Cannot Go As Per Viewers’ Wish’

Ekta wrote, "For once I'll say it my frns!Instead of hash tagging #endyhm stop watching it!!All stories will not go as u wish as an audience !! I love my tv audience I value ur opinion Bt our creatives work with ratings n tv norms! This is for show fan groups!Love n respect always."- (sic)

YHM’s Ratings Drop

Well, we wonder if viewers stop watching, how the show will get ratings! The show which was at the fifth slot has already dropped to the eight slot, post leap.