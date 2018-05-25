 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Fans Upset With The Track, Trend ‘EndYHM’, Here’s What Ekta Kapoor Has To Say

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman Accuses Ishita Of Kidnapping Pihu!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Abhishek Verma Aka Adi Talks His Journey; Fans Upset With His Sudden Exit!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Pihu Suffers Depression Because Of Ishita & Raman’s Fight!
- Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Aly Goni Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Not Just Raman, Shagun, Bhallas & Iyers Are Against Ishita For Killing Adi!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Anita Hassanandani’s Housewarming Party: Ankita Flaunts Her Baby Bump
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Abhishek Verma Aka Adi Bids Goodbye, This Actress Will Replace Mrs Bhalla
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Major Twist: Adi Turns Negative, Ishita To Get Arrested, The Show To Take A Leap
- Karan Patel Would Love To Have A Daughter, Says Baby Is A Befitting Reply To The Gossip Mongers
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman & Ishita Shocked As Simmi Testifies Against Pihu In The Court!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Mariam Khan – Reporting Live; Is The Show Going Off Air?
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Sends Her Fans Into A Tizzy With ‘Baby On The Way’ Post!
Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein took a leap, post leap, Abhishek Verma's (Adi) made an exit (as he was killed by Ishita). Also, Ishita and Raman parted ways. Not just this, the show was shifted to 10.30 pm slot.
While the makers are making efforts to bring it back to the top slot, the fans are upset with the show's recent track.
Fans Upset With The Current Track
Fans are not just disappointed that their favourite jodi parted ways, Shagun turned against Ishita, and Adi was killed, they were upset with the way Ishita was treated by Raman. They were irked as Raman in previous episode cursed/called Ishita ‘bhanj'. They took to social media and trended #EndYHM.
Fans’ Tweets: Swetha 💫
"Dear Balaji, Please Know why and how you started the show..! 🙄🙄🙄Just because you had a good story in hand don't keep showing us some idiotic repetitive story.! Your CVs have completely forgotten the roots of the show..! 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ #EndYHM." - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)
Khan & Mhysa
- K H A N -: LOOOOL EVER SEEN A FANDOM WANTING TO TREND FOR THEIR OWN SHOW TO END??? WELCOME TO THE YHM FAM. 😭😂😭😂 #EndYHM. - (sic)
Mhysa: I think everyone has seen YHM at a certain point & to me this was the usp. Ruhi & her Ishimaa! What has become of YHM is honestly appalling! #EndYHM. - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)
JIG 🌸
"Can't believe RAMAN CALLED ISHITA A "BAANJ" AGAIN!!!! stop mocking infertility @creatives like STOP!!! ITS NOT OKAY TO EVER CALL OUT SOMEONES MEDICAL CONDITION WHICH HAS A UNKNON CAUSE no matter how much you hate them like LEARN PLEASE 🙏 #YHM #ENDYHM." - (sic)
@DTmyprincess
"Shagun telling Ishita that she made a mistake by entrusting her kids to her is the most pitiable thing ever! She's the same lady who ran away leaving her children to die in a fire! Ishita gave them another birth you fool! They ain't yours! #EndYHM." - (sic)
Haya, Pooh & Kya.Bae
Haya ❤️Div:The End YHM. We loved you but now it's too much #endyhm. @ektaravikapoor @SandiipSikcand. - (sic)
Pooh 🐻 🍯: Save these beautiful babies of mine.😭💔💔 #EndYHM. - (sic)
kya.bae: This is dead so please with all due respect #EndYHM. - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)
Fantasia.
"Applause for people trending #EndYHM ! high time shows are given a finite life so they remain memorable rather than a pain, and for ppl laughng, asking to end thier beloved show is not a joke, fangirling is very precious, kisi k waqt pe na hans, waqt badalte waqt nai lagta !" - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)
IshRaian
"Frankly, I don't know what I will do after #YHM ends because after that we will never get #DivAn. Look at my babies, how can I afford to lose them? @ektaravikapoor #EndYHM and bring new show with DivAn. Please!" - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)
Ekta Asks Fans Who Are Trending #EndYHM To Stop Watching The show
Ekta too, took to social media to asked the fans who were trending #EndYHM. She asked them to stop watching the show and added that all stories cannot go as per viewers wish. They have to work on TV ratings!
‘All Stories Cannot Go As Per Viewers’ Wish’
Ekta wrote, "For once I'll say it my frns!Instead of hash tagging #endyhm stop watching it!!All stories will not go as u wish as an audience !! I love my tv audience I value ur opinion Bt our creatives work with ratings n tv norms! This is for show fan groups!Love n respect always."- (sic)
YHM’s Ratings Drop
Well, we wonder if viewers stop watching, how the show will get ratings! The show which was at the fifth slot has already dropped to the eight slot, post leap.
We have seen fans asking makers to not to end the show. May be this is second time (even Kumkum Bhagya fans were upset with the track and asked makers to end the show), that the fans are asking makers to end their favourite show.
Jasmin Bhasin Is Shocked That Dil Se Dil Tak Is Going Off Air, Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi 9!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.