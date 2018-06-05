 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita & Raman’s Love-Hate Story Continues; Is Aditi Bhatia Quitting The Show?

Raman Beats The Men Who Tease Ishita!

Ishita is irritated with Raman's behaviour, but tries to remain unaffected with their PDA. But she gets annoyed when Tanya calls her ‘behenji' and lashes out at her. After Ishita leaves, a few men tease her. This doesn't go well with Raman and he beats the men!

Raman Realises He Loves Ishita

Raman realises that he still loves Ishita. But, his inner voice tells him to hate her as she killed his son, Adi! In the upcoming episodes, Raman decides to get Roshni to the Bhalla house, as Roshni is pregnant with Adi's baby!

Shagun Argues With Raman & Mrs Bhalla

Shagun argues with Raman and his mother. She is upset that they are worried about Roshni's illegitimate baby and not about her daughter, Aliya. Shagun decides to take Aliya with her.

Aliya Refuses To Go With Shagun

But Aliya doesn't want to leave the Bhalla house and decides to stay there. Mrs Bhalla and Raman are happy with Aliya's decision. But Aliya is seen confronting Raman. She tells her that she is feeling lonely as Adi betrayed her and Ishima too, is seen supporting Roshni. She asks him, as to what he would do if he was in her place - would he accept the child? Raman remains speechless!

Raman & Ishita Travel Together!

Ruhi plays cupid again as she sends Raman and Ishita to Jaipur. According to the latest spoiler, Raman and Ishita will be seen travelling together as they have to finish an important work. But, their car breaks down. They also face a stormy night. The couple is seen fighting in the middle of the road!

IshRa Spent The Night In Car!

But since Raman still loves Ishita, he is seen taking care of Ishita in the stormy night. He asks her to get inside the car. They spent the night in the car. In the morning, they wait for someone to give them a lift!

IshRa’s Cycle Ride

They ask a milkman to give them the cycle as they need to finish an important work. They go on a cycle ride! Ishita gets irritated as she cannot manage her sari and purse while Raman rides the cycle. The duo again is seen fighting!

Well, don't Raman and Ishita aka Karan and Divyanka look adorable on the cycle (ride)? Doesn't this remind you of old cinema?

After Abhishek, Aditi Bhatia To Quit YHM?

Meanwhile, here's another update regarding the show's cast. Yet another actor seems to be quitting the show, and it is none other than Aditi Bhatia, who plays the role of Ruhi. In the upcoming track, Ruhi will be shown getting married.

Aditi Denies The Report!

It is being said that since Aditi doesn't want to play a married woman on screen, and hence quitting the show! When India-forums spoke to Aditi about the same, she denied the reports.

The Actress Is Unaware About The Upcoming Track Of The Show

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "No, that is no true and nothing like that is happening. However, I am currently unaware about the track of the show as we are shooting on a tight schedule."