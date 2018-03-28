 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita & Raman Romance In London; New Entries & Ghost Twist On The Show!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein - Latest Update

While Ishita was following Raman and thinking of surprising him, she finds the lady in black coat and follows her. She worries as to who the lady is.

Raman Saves Ishita

As Ishita was busy following the lady, she doesn't see a car speeding towards her. At the right time, Raman saves her life and is surprised to see Ishita in London.

Mystery Lady Follows Ishita

Meanwhile, Ishita reveals to Raman that a lady has been following her, but he tells her that he didn't find anyone except her at the place. On the other hand, a Tarot reader seeks help from Mihika.

Tarot Reader Reveals Ishita Is In Danger

The tarot reader sees Ishita's picture on the wall and reveals to Mihika that their house is in the bad influence of an evil spirit. She also reveals that Ishita is in danger. While Mihika is worried about Ishita, Ruhi tells the tarot reader that they don't believe in these stuffs.

Ishita & Raman Romance In London

In the upcoming episode, we will see Ishita and Raman romancing in London. Raman makes Ishita wear a ring and tells her that he won't get separated from her, while Ishita promises that she will always love him. Ishita will also be seen dancing for Sridevi's song.

Charu Mehra Plays A Ghost!

Apparently, the character of the evil spirit is played by Charu Mehra. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Charu plays a ghost in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She will follow Ishita to London and the horror angle of the show will commence. The makers are all set to scare the hell out of fans."

Charu Mehra

Regarding her role Charu was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I will be entering Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and my character will be highly mysterious, adding spice to the already twisted story."

Tarot Reader To Help Ishita

Also, the Tarot reader, who warned Mihika will be helping Ishita to get rid of this evil spirit. Well, this is not the first time that Ekta is trying supernatural tracks on the show. Earlier too, Ishita was shown possessed by evil spirit, but later it was shown that Ishita was faking it to save Ruhi. Well, it has to be seen as to what Ekta has in store for the viewers with this new ghost track.