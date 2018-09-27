 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel On His Participation In Bigg Boss: No, Never! Humse Na Ho Payega!

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Dr Rajat Commits Suicide; Raman & Ishita In BIG Trouble!
-
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel’s Show To END With Two BIG Weddings!
- Divyanka Tripathi On Sumeet Sachdev's Wife's Miscarriage: Losing A Child Due To Work Stress Is Worst
- Sumeet Sachdev: 'Amrita & I Buried Our Baby Boy', Actor Blames Employer's Extra-marital Affair!
- Divyanka Tripathi, Sneha Wagh & Kavita Kaushik Defend Sabyasachi; “All Men Are Obsessed With B**bs"
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Sumeet Sachdev’s Wife Amrita Suffers Miscarriage; Files Petition!
- Divyanka Tripathi To Play A Chef In Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Off Air Soon; The Cast To Shoot For The Finale Episode On A Big Scale!
- Karan Patel Opens Up About Ankita's Miscarriage; Says They Are Planning To Start A Family Again
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Mihika Varma's Baby Boy Is Adorable! She Shares First Photo With Fans
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Witnesses A Drop; Krishna Chali London & Ishqbaaz On Top 10 Slot!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel & Others Have Fun During Outdoor Shoot [PICS]
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been following Bigg Boss. He has also been giving his opinion about the contestants on social media. Last season, he had entered the house as a guest and gave his valuable advice to the contestants. We also saw him in Bigg Boss 12 as a guest along with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. They were seen as 'sanchalaks' of the BB Press Conference task. It has to recalled that there were reports stating that Karan was approached for the show. Since he has been on the show a couple of times (although for a short period of time), and had shown interest (by giving his opinion), his fans are eager to know if he will ever participate on the show anytime.
Keep reading to know what the actor has to say about the current season, contestants and if he will ever participate on the show.
Karan Loves Watching The Bigg Boss Drama From Outside
Karan says that he loves watching Bigg Boss, but doesn't want to participate. He was quoted by IE as saying, "As an audience, I love watching Bigg Boss. And it's always good to be a judge and enjoy all the masala and drama from outside."
Will We Get To Watch Karan As A Contestant?
When asked whether we will get to watch him as a contestant on the show, he told the leading daily, "No, never. Humse na ho payega (Won't be able to do it). Na baba, kabhi nahi."
About Bigg Boss 12
About his experience on being on the show, the current season and contestants, the actor said, "It was a short time in the house but it was super fun. Everyone is brilliant in themselves. But it's only the start, we will have to wait and watch. I must add that the makers manage to find some interesting personalities every year. It's a great mix of contestants. Some are great, others good while few are bad also. But it takes all kind to make a successful casting."
Who’s Karan’s Favourite In Bigg Boss 12?
When asked about his favourite contestant, he chose his friend Karanvir Bohra, but also said he liked Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur. He said, "It's really difficult to judge at such a short notice. But I will be a little biased and pick my friend Karanvir Bohra. He is a gem of a person and will turn out to be a great contestant. Among the celebs, I also liked Dipika Kakar. And overall, I think Deepak Thakur is a superb character. He is amazing and I think he is someone to watch out for."
About The Bigg Boss 12 Concept
About the concept of ‘vichitra jodi' and celebs vs commoners, the YHM actor said, "With commoners in the show, it makes it more relatable to the audience. Also, it's always interesting to see your favourite stars bonding with normal people. It just makes it more entertaining."
Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 10 - Singles Win The Task; Dipika Feels She Is Being Targeted!