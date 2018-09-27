 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel On His Participation In Bigg Boss: No, Never! Humse Na Ho Payega!

Karan Loves Watching The Bigg Boss Drama From Outside

Karan says that he loves watching Bigg Boss, but doesn't want to participate. He was quoted by IE as saying, "As an audience, I love watching Bigg Boss. And it's always good to be a judge and enjoy all the masala and drama from outside."

Will We Get To Watch Karan As A Contestant?

When asked whether we will get to watch him as a contestant on the show, he told the leading daily, "No, never. Humse na ho payega (Won't be able to do it). Na baba, kabhi nahi."

About Bigg Boss 12

About his experience on being on the show, the current season and contestants, the actor said, "It was a short time in the house but it was super fun. Everyone is brilliant in themselves. But it's only the start, we will have to wait and watch. I must add that the makers manage to find some interesting personalities every year. It's a great mix of contestants. Some are great, others good while few are bad also. But it takes all kind to make a successful casting."

Who’s Karan’s Favourite In Bigg Boss 12?

When asked about his favourite contestant, he chose his friend Karanvir Bohra, but also said he liked Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur. He said, "It's really difficult to judge at such a short notice. But I will be a little biased and pick my friend Karanvir Bohra. He is a gem of a person and will turn out to be a great contestant. Among the celebs, I also liked Dipika Kakar. And overall, I think Deepak Thakur is a superb character. He is amazing and I think he is someone to watch out for."

About The Bigg Boss 12 Concept

About the concept of ‘vichitra jodi' and celebs vs commoners, the YHM actor said, "With commoners in the show, it makes it more relatable to the audience. Also, it's always interesting to see your favourite stars bonding with normal people. It just makes it more entertaining."