 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Major Twist: Adi Turns Negative, Ishita To Get Arrested, The Show To Take A Leap

Adi Turns Psycho Lover

Roshni decides to get married to Shantanu. Since Adi is head over heels in love with Roshni, he doesn't like her getting married to someone else. He gets drunk and creates a scene at her house.

Roshni’s Evil Plan

Adi had turned a psycho lover. He feels that if Roshni is not his, she cannot be of anyone. Apparently, Roshni is fooling Adi to take revenge on him. She plans to trap Adi in Shantanu's murder.

Adi Plans ‘Acid’ Attack On Roshni

But, Adi has some other plans! He decides to ruin Roshni's marriage. His intentions will be to ruin Roshni's face by throwing acid.

Ishita Shoots Adi!

Apparently, Ishita will get to know his plan and tries to stop him. She doesn't want her son to do such a criminal act, and thus she will shoot him!

YHM To Take A Leap; Ishita To Get Jailed

According to latest report, the show will be taking eight months leap. During this time, Ishita will be punished (jailed) for shooting her son Adi. Is Abhishek Verma's character going to end (as there were reports that one of the main characters on the show might end soon)? What about Pihu's case?