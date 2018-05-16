 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Major Twist: Adi Turns Negative, Ishita To Get Arrested, The Show To Take A Leap

Related Articles
- Karan Patel Would Love To Have A Daughter, Says Baby Is A Befitting Reply To The Gossip Mongers
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raman & Ishita Shocked As Simmi Testifies Against Pihu In The Court!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Mariam Khan – Reporting Live; Is The Show Going Off Air?
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Sends Her Fans Into A Tizzy With ‘Baby On The Way’ Post!
- Are Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Expecting Their First Child?
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shahnaz Rizwan Quits The Show; Says She Will Miss Divyanka & Karan!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Body-shaming Trolls!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Anita Hassanandani Doesn’t Care About Criticism If The Show Gets Good Ratings!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
The viewers will witness a major twist on Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. We saw as to how Shagun gets to know about Adi and Roshni's affair. Also, Ruhi finds out that Adi was behind Raman's company's illegal recruitment. He joins hands with Suraj.
Ruhi reveals it to Raman and Ishita, but it backfires on her as Adi and Suraj had planned against Ruhi. He reveals to Ruhi that he did all these for survival as no one was with him when he needed it! The viewers get to see villainous avatar of Adi!
Adi Turns Psycho Lover
Roshni decides to get married to Shantanu. Since Adi is head over heels in love with Roshni, he doesn't like her getting married to someone else. He gets drunk and creates a scene at her house.
Roshni’s Evil Plan
Adi had turned a psycho lover. He feels that if Roshni is not his, she cannot be of anyone. Apparently, Roshni is fooling Adi to take revenge on him. She plans to trap Adi in Shantanu's murder.
Adi Plans ‘Acid’ Attack On Roshni
But, Adi has some other plans! He decides to ruin Roshni's marriage. His intentions will be to ruin Roshni's face by throwing acid.
Ishita Shoots Adi!
Apparently, Ishita will get to know his plan and tries to stop him. She doesn't want her son to do such a criminal act, and thus she will shoot him!
YHM To Take A Leap; Ishita To Get Jailed
According to latest report, the show will be taking eight months leap. During this time, Ishita will be punished (jailed) for shooting her son Adi. Is Abhishek Verma's character going to end (as there were reports that one of the main characters on the show might end soon)? What about Pihu's case?
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!
Rumour Has It! Omkar Kapoor Refuses To Shoot For Ekta's Show; Makers Searching For Replacement!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.