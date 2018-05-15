English
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Major Twist: Adi Turns Negative, Ishita To Get Arrested, The Show To Take A Leap

The viewers will witness a major twist on Star Plus' show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. We saw as to how Shagun gets to know about Adi and Roshni's affair. Also, Ruhi finds out that Adi was behind Raman's company's illegal recruitment. He joins hands with Suraj.

Ruhi reveals it to Raman and Ishita, but it backfires on her as Adi and Suraj had planned against Ruhi. He reveals to Ruhi that he did all these to survive as no one was with him when he needed it! The viewers get to see villainous avatar of Adi!

Adi Turns Psycho Lover

Roshni decides to get married to Shantanu. Since Adi is head over heels in love with Roshni, he doesn't like her getting married to someone else. He gets drunk and creates a scene at her house.

Roshni’s Evil Plan

Adi had turned psycho lover. He feels that if Roshni is not his, she cannot be of anyone. Apparently, Roshni is fooling Adi to take revenge on him. She plans to trap Adi in Shatanu's murder.

Adi Plans ‘Acid’ Attach On Roshni

But, Adi has some other plan! He decides to ruin Roshni's marriage. He plans to take help of acid. His intensions will be to ruin Roshni's face by throwing acid.

Ishita Shoots Adi!

Apparently, Ishita will get to know his plan and tries to stop him. She doesn't want her son to do such criminal act, and thus she will shoot him!

YHM To Take A Leap; Ishita To Get Jailed

According to latest report, the show will be taking eight months leap. During this time, Ishita will be punished (jailed) for shooting her son Adi. Is Abhishek Verma's character going to end (as there were reports that one of the main characters on the show might end soon)? What about Pihu's case?

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!

Story first published: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 20:04 [IST]
