 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: MAJOR TWIST! Ishita To Attempt Suicide; Roshini Turns Negative!

Related Articles
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes To Play Lead In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita & Raman Romance In London; New Entries & Ghost Twist On The Show!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At The Second Spot; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters The TRP Chart
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka, Karan, Anita & Aly Are Having Fun With Ekta Kapoor In London!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Witnesses Major DROP; Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi Is On Top Slot!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Avantika Hundal Aka Mihika Gets Threat Messages!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Raman Sent To Mental Asylum; Ishita In Danger; Team To Shoot Abroad!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Simmi Hell-bent On Destroying Raman; Will Ishita Save Raman From Simmi’s Trap?
- When Anita Hassanandani’s Fan Compared Her To Katrina Kaif!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!
- Divyanka-Vivek, Hina-Rocky, Sanaya-Mohit, Drashti & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Colours ‘Holi’
The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the viewers engaged with the latest horror and thrilling track that is shot in London. In the current track, Ishita is possessed by an evil spirit (played by Charu Mehra).
In the previous episode we saw as to how Raman, Shagun and Aliya are shocked with Ishita's behaviour. She refuses to visit church with them, and is seen lying in the graveyard. Shagun doubts whether Ishita is possessed with Sonakshi's spirit.
Simmi Tries To Spoil Mihika & Ruhi’s Pooja & Charity
On the other hand, Mihika and Ruhi perform pooja and do charity to save Ishita as per the clairvoyant's instructions, while Simmi tries to spoil their pooja and charity.
Ishita Possessed By Sonakshi, The Evil Spirit!
Ishita by mistake eats the chocolate ice-cream given by Sonakshi (the spirit). According to the latest spoiler, the evil spirit, who has conquered Ishita's body, will take complete control of her too.
Ishita Attempts Suicide
Raman and Shagun, who are scared, cautious and worried about Ishita's situation, will be shocked as Ishita will take a drastic step to commit suicide. The duo will try their best to save Ishita.
Aliya Jealous Seeing Roshni & Adi Together!
Apart from this, the viewers will get to watch another twist in Adi and Aliya's track! Adi and Roshni, are in search of Adi's chachu, Romi, who apparently has been kidnapped!
Adi & Aliya File For Divorce!
Seeing Adi and Roshni together, Aliya gets jealous as she is unaware of what they are up to! Roshni, who was shown supportive to Bhalla family, turns negative! It is also being said that Adi and Aliya file for divorce.
Roshni Is The Mastermind Behind Romi’s Kidnap!
She will be seen taking advantage of Aliya's jealousy. In fact, it is also being said that, Roshni is the mastermind behind kidnapping Romi! It has to be seen as to what made Roshni turn negative to the people, who had helped her in the past.
Kamaal R Khan Aka KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Will Be Alive For 1-2 Years!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.