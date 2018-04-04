 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: MAJOR TWIST! Ishita To Attempt Suicide; Roshini Turns Negative!

Simmi Tries To Spoil Mihika & Ruhi’s Pooja & Charity

On the other hand, Mihika and Ruhi perform pooja and do charity to save Ishita as per the clairvoyant's instructions, while Simmi tries to spoil their pooja and charity.

Ishita Possessed By Sonakshi, The Evil Spirit!

Ishita by mistake eats the chocolate ice-cream given by Sonakshi (the spirit). According to the latest spoiler, the evil spirit, who has conquered Ishita's body, will take complete control of her too.

Ishita Attempts Suicide

Raman and Shagun, who are scared, cautious and worried about Ishita's situation, will be shocked as Ishita will take a drastic step to commit suicide. The duo will try their best to save Ishita.

Aliya Jealous Seeing Roshni & Adi Together!

Apart from this, the viewers will get to watch another twist in Adi and Aliya's track! Adi and Roshni, are in search of Adi's chachu, Romi, who apparently has been kidnapped!

Adi & Aliya File For Divorce!

Seeing Adi and Roshni together, Aliya gets jealous as she is unaware of what they are up to! Roshni, who was shown supportive to Bhalla family, turns negative! It is also being said that Adi and Aliya file for divorce.

Roshni Is The Mastermind Behind Romi’s Kidnap!

She will be seen taking advantage of Aliya's jealousy. In fact, it is also being said that, Roshni is the mastermind behind kidnapping Romi! It has to be seen as to what made Roshni turn negative to the people, who had helped her in the past.