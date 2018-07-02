English
It’s A Baby Boy For Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Mihika Verma; Mishkat Reveals Baby Was Born 3 Months Ago!

    Mihika Verma was last seen on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress had quit the show and tied the knot with NRI Anand Kapai, based in the USA. The couple got married in 2016 in a close-knit ceremony. Post marriage, the actress settled in the USA. The actress is active on social media and keeps her fans updated! Just a few hours ago, the actress had announced her pregnancy news on social media with an adorable picture.

    As soon as she shared the good news on her social media account, her fans and friends from the industry started pouring in congratulatory messages!

    Mihika Verma Announces Pregnancy News

    In the picture that she shared on her Instagram account, the actress was seen happily posing with her husband and flaunted the baby bump. She captioned the picture, "Knock knock...❤️" - (sic)

    Mihika Blessed With A Baby Boy

    Now, we get to hear that the actress has delivered a baby boy! Her brother and actor Mishkat Verma confirmed the news. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it's true that Mihika has delivered a baby boy."

    The Actress Doesn’t Want To Publicise!

    Mishkat further added, "She does not want to talk much about it right now and shall herself put it up announcing the name soon. Mihika just does not want to publicise it at all as of now."

    The Baby Was Born Three Months Ago!

    Surprisingly, he revealed that the baby was born three months ago! He said, "Yes, it's been good three months to the baby's arrival.'' We wonder as to why the actress kept her pregnancy news, a secret.

