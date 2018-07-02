 »   »   »  It’s A Baby Boy For Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Mihika Verma; Mishkat Reveals Baby Was Born 3 Months Ago!

Mihika Verma Announces Pregnancy News

In the picture that she shared on her Instagram account, the actress was seen happily posing with her husband and flaunted the baby bump. She captioned the picture, "Knock knock...❤️" - (sic)

Mihika Blessed With A Baby Boy

Now, we get to hear that the actress has delivered a baby boy! Her brother and actor Mishkat Verma confirmed the news. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it's true that Mihika has delivered a baby boy."

The Actress Doesn’t Want To Publicise!

Mishkat further added, "She does not want to talk much about it right now and shall herself put it up announcing the name soon. Mihika just does not want to publicise it at all as of now."

The Baby Was Born Three Months Ago!

Surprisingly, he revealed that the baby was born three months ago! He said, "Yes, it's been good three months to the baby's arrival.'' We wonder as to why the actress kept her pregnancy news, a secret.