Shocking! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Neeru Agarwal Dead; Divyanka, Karan & Others Mourn Her Death!

By
    Neeru Agarwal, who played the role of Neelu on Star Plus popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, breathed her last today (October 2, 2018). The details of her sudden demise are yet to be known. The news of her passing away has been confirmed by her co-stars. Divyanka Tripathi wrote a lengthy note on social media, "Neelu (Neeru),When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day." - (sic)

    Divyanka Further Wrote

    "When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP You will be missed, Divyanka." - (sic)

    Karan Patel

    Karan Patel wrote, "Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace 🙏. Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss 🙏. #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers .. 🙏 ...!"

    Aly & Other Actors Mourn Neeru's Death

    Aly, who plays the role of Romi, shared a picture of the actress and wrote, "RIP Neelu 😞 u will be missed 💔" - (sic). Sweety Walia commented, "Worst news ever no age to die. She will certainly be missed we lost a beautiful yhm member." - (sic. Charu Mehra too commented, "This is the saddest news to wake up to. Sorry." - (sic)

    Aditi Bhatia

    Aditi shared a picture and wrote, "Can't believe Neelu didi is no longer with us. Aisa lagta hai abhi toh yehi the aap. Thank you for being a part of so many lovely memories and thank you for teaching me how to chop vegetables. Yhm is never going to be same without you and the kitchen is going to miss you so much. We love you always and I hope and pray wherever you are, you are happy. Rip." - (sic)

    Neena Kulkarni

    Neena Kulkarni wrote, "Dear sweet gentle @neerunirankari 💔 May your sweet soul rest in peace. Your absence will be felt on #yehhaimohabbatein sets every single day. We used to joke about it...'Koi ho na ho, Neelu toh yhm me hamesha rahegi'. Never ever thought this could become untrue. My heart goes out to your beloved daughter Vaishnavi and your sons of whom you were so proud. RIP 🙏🏼😭" - (sic)

