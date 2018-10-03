 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Neeru Agarwal's Funeral To Be Held Today; Her 9-year-old Daughter Inconsolable

Related Articles
Neeru Agarwal, who played the role of a domestic help in the Bhalla house (Neelu) on Star Plus popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, breathed her last yesterday (October 2, 2018). Her co-actors Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia and others from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein offered condolences on social media. According to reports, the actress was suffering from high fever. As per India Today report, she was suffering from dengue, and collapsed in her bathroom early morning, on Tuesday. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
According to Spotboye report, the body has been flown to Noida by her husband and daughter last evening, for her last rites. Apparently, the funeral will be held today (October 3). Neeru stayed with her 9-year old daughter, Vaishnavi and a roommate. Vaishnavi has been devastated and is crying uncontrollably after her mother's death. As the lead actors of YHM broke the news of Neeru's death, fans were shocked. They couldn't believe and asked the reason of her sudden demise.
Ankita Bhargava
"This world seems to be on a different trip all together! So many unfortunate and unexpected incidents happening around us that it feels unreal... RIP NEELU will miss watchin u in YHM... U have been there right from the start!I hope god gives strength to her kids and family🙏" - (sic)
Krishna Mukherjee & Anurag Sharma
Krishna Mukherjee shared a picture and wrote, "RIP neeru didi. YHM is incomplete without u. You will be missed 🙏🏻." - (sic). Anurag Sharma wrote, "RIP Neeru ,,, we will miss u💐." - (sic)
Ruhanika Dhawan
"Dearest Neeru ( Nilu didi), you and Vaishnavi are such brave people. I always told you that. I still can't believe this that you're gone and I will never be able to see you and talk to you. You have been doing so much solely for your two sons and your family back home. Vaishnavi is one brave and strong child we know. God bless this Child. Ruhaanika is in a Shock all she is saying is mumma just sometime back Neelu didi and Vaishnavi came home and spent time with us in Ganpati, We spoke so much... but I guess we shouldn't have stopped... & May be you would have still been here amongst us all. Stay happy wherever you are Neeru Remembering your wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May you rest in peace. -Dolly & Ruhaanika ( tumhari Ruhi like you always called her)." - (sic)
Fans Mourn Neeru’s Death
It was unbelievable for fans too! One of the users wrote, "Shocked srsly RIP neelu." - (sic). Another user wrote, "RIP to neelu and God give strength to her family, very shocking news." - (sic)
Sushree☔
Sushree tweeted, "This is so shocking news😭😭😭 RIP Neelu🙏 The most adorable character of #Yhm 😭 You will be missed#YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)
Aparna
Aparna wrote, "Stunned to hear news that our beloved Neelu(Neeru) didi is no more.Few days back,I was watching u on television and today u r no more. Life is just so unpredictable. No 1 can replace u#YHM will not be same from now onwards U will be missed #NeeruAgarwal #RIP #YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)
