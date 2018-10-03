 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Neeru Agarwal's Funeral To Be Held Today; Her 9-year-old Daughter Inconsolable

Ankita Bhargava

"This world seems to be on a different trip all together! So many unfortunate and unexpected incidents happening around us that it feels unreal... RIP NEELU will miss watchin u in YHM... U have been there right from the start!I hope god gives strength to her kids and family🙏" - (sic)

Krishna Mukherjee & Anurag Sharma

Krishna Mukherjee shared a picture and wrote, "RIP neeru didi. YHM is incomplete without u. You will be missed 🙏🏻." - (sic). Anurag Sharma wrote, "RIP Neeru ,,, we will miss u💐." - (sic)

Ruhanika Dhawan

"Dearest Neeru ( Nilu didi), you and Vaishnavi are such brave people. I always told you that. I still can't believe this that you're gone and I will never be able to see you and talk to you. You have been doing so much solely for your two sons and your family back home. Vaishnavi is one brave and strong child we know. God bless this Child. Ruhaanika is in a Shock all she is saying is mumma just sometime back Neelu didi and Vaishnavi came home and spent time with us in Ganpati, We spoke so much... but I guess we shouldn't have stopped... & May be you would have still been here amongst us all. Stay happy wherever you are Neeru Remembering your wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May you rest in peace. -Dolly & Ruhaanika ( tumhari Ruhi like you always called her)." - (sic)

Fans Mourn Neeru’s Death

It was unbelievable for fans too! One of the users wrote, "Shocked srsly RIP neelu." - (sic). Another user wrote, "RIP to neelu and God give strength to her family, very shocking news." - (sic)

Sushree☔

Sushree tweeted, "This is so shocking news😭😭😭 RIP Neelu🙏 The most adorable character of #Yhm 😭 You will be missed#YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)

Aparna

Aparna wrote, "Stunned to hear news that our beloved Neelu(Neeru) didi is no more.Few days back,I was watching u on television and today u r no more. Life is just so unpredictable. No 1 can replace u#YHM will not be same from now onwards U will be missed #NeeruAgarwal #RIP #YehHaiMohabbatein." - (sic)