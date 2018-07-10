English
 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein New Promo: Ishita & Raman Become Grandparents; Abhishek Verma To Return!

Posted By:
    Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was one among the top 10 shows, has vanished from the TRP chart. The makers are trying their best to bring the show back to the top slot. As the viewers are aware, the show is currently focussing on Ishita & Raman's reunion and Roshni's baby tracks. It has to be recalled that Roshni decides to go to the Bhalla house only if Ishita joins her. Roshni feels that it was because of her that Raman and Ishita parted ways and wants them reunited.

    Roshni's plan works as Ishita and Raman decide to stay together for her baby! The Bhallas and Iyers are happy as they are all set to welcome their small Adi (Roshini's baby), while Ruhi is happy as her parents reunited!

    Yeh Hai Mohabatein Latest Update: Aliya Threatens To Snatch Roshni’s Baby

    In today's (July 10, 2018) episode, we will see, Roshni apologising to Aliya, who will be seen threatening Roshni that she will snatch her baby. Although Roshni looks upset, she stays calm! Looks like Roshni has already decided to give her baby to the Bhalla family!

    Yeh Hai Mohabatein Spoiler: Tanya’s MMS Drama; Raman In Trouble!

    In the upcoming episode, another problem knocks Bhalla family in the form of Tanya! According to the spoiler, Tanya will enter Raman's office along with NGO people.

    Param & Simmi’s Plan

    Tanya will accuse Raman of making her MMS! Apparently, the MMS drama is planned by Param and Simmi, who are not happy with Ishita's return to the Bhalla house. Param and Simmi trap Raman in Tanya's MMS case, while Ishita will be seen trying to prove Raman innocent.

    Roshni Delivers Baby Boy

    Meanwhile, Roshni experiences labour pain and will be rushed to the hospital. According to the latest spoiler, Roshni gives birth to a healthy baby boy!

    YHM New Promo: Ishita & Raman Become Grandparents

    In the new promo, Ishita and Raman are seen happily playing and taking care of Roshni's baby together. The baby is seen smiling as it watches Ishita and Raman's nhok-jhok!

    Abhishek Verma To Return!

    Also, according to unconfirmed reports, Abhishek Verma might return to the show. Apparently, Abhishek will be seen playing the grown-up boy (Roshini's baby).

    SPOILERS ALERT! Popular Shows, Bepannaah & Dil Hi Toh Hai To Take Leap!

