 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein New Promo: Ishita & Raman Become Grandparents; Abhishek Verma To Return!

Yeh Hai Mohabatein Latest Update: Aliya Threatens To Snatch Roshni’s Baby

In today's (July 10, 2018) episode, we will see, Roshni apologising to Aliya, who will be seen threatening Roshni that she will snatch her baby. Although Roshni looks upset, she stays calm! Looks like Roshni has already decided to give her baby to the Bhalla family!

Yeh Hai Mohabatein Spoiler: Tanya’s MMS Drama; Raman In Trouble!

In the upcoming episode, another problem knocks Bhalla family in the form of Tanya! According to the spoiler, Tanya will enter Raman's office along with NGO people.

Param & Simmi’s Plan

Tanya will accuse Raman of making her MMS! Apparently, the MMS drama is planned by Param and Simmi, who are not happy with Ishita's return to the Bhalla house. Param and Simmi trap Raman in Tanya's MMS case, while Ishita will be seen trying to prove Raman innocent.

Roshni Delivers Baby Boy

Meanwhile, Roshni experiences labour pain and will be rushed to the hospital. According to the latest spoiler, Roshni gives birth to a healthy baby boy!

YHM New Promo: Ishita & Raman Become Grandparents

In the new promo, Ishita and Raman are seen happily playing and taking care of Roshni's baby together. The baby is seen smiling as it watches Ishita and Raman's nhok-jhok!

Abhishek Verma To Return!

Also, according to unconfirmed reports, Abhishek Verma might return to the show. Apparently, Abhishek will be seen playing the grown-up boy (Roshini's baby).