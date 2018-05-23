English
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Not Just Raman, Shagun, Bhallas & Iyers Are Against Ishita For Killing Adi!

The much awaited leap on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was aired yesterday (May 21, 2018). Post eight months leap, we could see many changes in the characters of the show.

As the viewers know, Ishita shots her son Adi to save Roshni. Post this incident, Ishita and Raman part ways!

Raman & Ishita Part Ways

In the latest episode, we saw that both Iyer and Bhalla families are happy as Pihu was getting released from the juvenile house. Raman and Ishita arrive at the juvenile house to pick Pihu (but both in different cars).

Ishita Distribute Food To Kids!

On the way to the juvenile house, Ishita meets kids at an orphanage and distribute food and sweets. The care takers praise Ishita for her contribution. They are also impressed with her nature.

Param & Mrs Bhalla Argue

Ishita also gets Pihu's favourite sweet from the sweets store. Meanwhile at the Bhalla house, after a heated argument with Param, Mrs Bhalla and Mrs Iyer reach temple with their family members. The viewers will also get to know that Simmi had sued Bhalla family, because of which Bhalla family had to provide shelter to Param and Simmi (as per Court's order).

Raman & Ishita Fight In Front Of Pihu

At the juvenile house, Raman gets irritated seeing Ishita. He blames her for his son's death. Pihu, who is unaware of Adi's death, is shocked to know the same.

Pihu Cries

Pihu cries as Ishita and Raman fight. Raman even curses Ishita for killing his son. He says that she couldn't become a good mother and not worth being a mother! A flashback is shown, where the family members are seen performing last rites of Adi.

Raman Performs Adi’s Final Rites

Ishita is barred from being part of it. Everyone becomes mute spectator as Raman lashes out at Ishita. Even Shagun and Aliya, who witnessed Adi's death, do not come to Ishita's rescue. It is only Bala who was with Ishita.

Shagun Slaps Ishita

Raman lashes out at Ishita and says she saved Pihu and not Adi as Pihu is her daughter and Adi is not her son (Adi is shagun's son). Shockingly, Shagun slaps Ishita, when she asks her to support her! Ishita leaves the place, crying.

Ishita’s Parents Are Against Her!

Raman also reveals as to how she saved herself from getting arrested. He claims that Ishita lied to the police that she killed Adi to save Roshini. Shockingly, Ishita's own parents do not support her!

Shagun Goes Against Pihu!

Raman takes Pihu to the Bhalla house. She gets scared seeing Param and asks her father Raman as to what he is doing in their house. She tells Raman that she wants to go to Ishima. Raman scolds her for taking Ishita's name. Meanwhile, Shagun, who was caring towards Pihu, surprisingly says that Pihu is Ishita's daughter and do not care about her!

