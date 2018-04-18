 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shahnaz Rizwan Quits The Show; Says She Will Miss Divyanka & Karan!

Why Is Shahnaz Quitting The Show?

The actress told TOI, "There is no such reason professionally. It's just that I am really missing my family who is settled in London and eagerly waiting to go back to them."

Shahnaz Flew Down To India For YHM!

"Actually not many know that I flew down to India just for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. My son had produced a movie in which I had acted. The makers of YHM saw my performance and wanted me to be a part of the show."

The Actress is Missing Her Sons

"Initially, I was reluctant but I decided to go for it. My family also pushed me into taking up YHM. But now after 5 years after staying alone in Mumbai, I am missing my sons who are settled in London. I want to stay amidst my loved ones now."

Unforgettable YHM Journey

Taking about her YHM journey, Shahnaz told the leading daily, "I can never forget Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It's been a terrific experience altogether. Though like in a family, we too have had our share of arguments and issues but we are still one big happy family."

Shahnaz Reveals What She Will Miss About YHM

She revealed that she will miss two people terribly and they are Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. She added, "I have loved them with all my heart and the two have equally loved me. Divyanka is a sweetheart and loves me a lot, I can feel it."

Shahnaz Will Miss Karan & Divyanka

She further said, "Karan is otherwise touted to be moody and has tempers, but I know he too loves me a lot and I can't tell you how much I am going to miss him."

Nena Had Created A Kind Of A Divide Between Them!

"There was a time on sets when Neena somewhere had created a kind of a divide between the two of us and many actors were in her favour but both Divyanka and Karan were impartial and did what they felt was right."

Divyanka & Karan Weren't Happy With Shahnaz Quitting The Show

The actress revealed, "Also, Divyanka and Karan weren't happy with me quitting and I too melted seeing them each time but then some decisions need to be taken."

How Will Mrs Bhalla Aka Shahnaz’s Role End On YHM?

Shahnaz is not sure as to how the makers would bring about a twist to show her exit in the show. The actress told the leading daily, "Well, now whether they kill my character or send me on a pilgrimage forever is something I don't know. But Yes, Ekta who wasn't too happy with me quitting the show, stated that she felt I was irreplaceable and that means a lot to me."