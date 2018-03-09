 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Simmi Hell-bent On Destroying Raman; Will Ishita Save Raman From Simmi’s Trap?

The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are successful in keeping the audiences glued to the show with the latest track. Simmi and Param's plot against Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) is being liked by the people and the show has made it to the top 5 slot on TRP chart.

In the previous episode, we saw as to how a lady (Raina, sent by Simmi) blackmails Raman. She shows him a photo and tells him that they are in a relationship and she is pregnant now. Her husband will kill her now. She gives a gun to Raman and asks him to kill her husband to save her.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Raman worried. After getting to know that Adi is his son, he feels bad that he has forgotten many things. He feels guilty and thinks that he is not a responsible father.

Meanwhile, he gets a call from Raina who blackmails him to kill her husband or else she would reveal everything to their family. Simmi is happy seeing Raman worried, while Mrs Bhalla tries to console him.

Mrs Bhalla is worried as Raman falls sick. Simmi acts as if she is concerned towards Raman and tells Ishita if they will have to admit him to the mental asylum. Ishita stops Simmi by saying that he is just suffering from fever.

Raman blabbers that Adi and Ruhi would leave him if they get to know about the lady. While Ishita asks him as to why he is worried and tries to control him, Raman locks himself in a room.

While Raman is asleep, Ishita gets a gun in Raman's shirt and is shocked. She guesses that it is Simmi's plot and hides the gun in the cupboard.

On the other hand, Adi plans for 25th anniversary party of their office to make Ishita and Raman happy. He takes Pihu and Aliya's help for the same. At the party, Adi praises Raman, while the latter is worried as he doesn't remember anything about his past.

Meanwhile, Simmi warns Ishita and tells her that she will not let Ishita to succeed.

Will Ishita be able to save Raman from Simmi's trap? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

