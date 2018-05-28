 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: After Adi, This Character To Bid Goodbye To The Show!

Roshni Pregnant With Adi’s Baby

There are several spoilers doing the rounds regarding Roshni's (Vidisha Srivastava) pregnancy. We had revealed to our readers that Ishita has been saving Roshni from the Bhallas and hiding her pregnancy news. But now Roshni is back in Delhi (from Bangalore).

Aliya & Raman Trouble Roshni

Aliya sees Roshini's baby bump and gets enraged. Even Raman gets angry. Aliya tries to kill Roshni and Raman too, tries to snatch the baby! Ishita warns both of them and asks them to stay away from Roshni.

Roshni’s Life In Danger

According to the latest spoiler, in the upcoming episode, Roshni will go through labour pain. Ishita will rush Roshni to the hospital. But Ishita will face trouble at the hospital as doctors will not be available.

Roshni Delivers A Boy Baby

Due to the unavailability of doctors and certain issues Roshni will not be able to make it. Although she delivers the baby, she will succumb to death. Apparently, Roshni delivers a boy baby and Ishita thinks it's Adi's reincarnation.

Raman Wants The Custody Of Roshni’s Baby

While Ishita will be seen taking care of the baby, Raman creates trouble for her. Apparently, Raman will try to get the custody of the baby as he is the last memory of his late son, Adi!